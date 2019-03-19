World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Dental Clinic
  4. United States
  5. Clark Nexsen
  6. 2018
  7. Blue Ridge Orthodontics / Clark Nexsen

Blue Ridge Orthodontics / Clark Nexsen

  • 16:00 - 19 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blue Ridge Orthodontics / Clark Nexsen
Save this picture!
Blue Ridge Orthodontics / Clark Nexsen, © Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

© Mark Herboth Photography © Mark Herboth Photography © Mark Herboth Photography © Mark Herboth Photography + 18

  • Civil

    Civil Design Concepts, PA

  • Landscape

    Sitework Studios, PLLC

  • MEP

    Reece Noland & McElrath Engineers

  • Structural

    Kloesel Engineering PA

  • Contractor

    Beverly-Grant

  • Client

    Blue Ridge Orthodontics
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Blue Ridge Orthodontics envisioned their new office as a signature space that creates a spa-like experience. To accomplish this goal, the design builds upon the tension between the opposing natures of the commercial street development and the natural potential of the site. Restrained geometry frames an interior, fluid transition to an unexpected, natural focus beyond the building: a lush, verdant garden, sheltered in the lee of the building. The juxtaposition of a soaring roof and a sculptural, layered wall facilitates the connection between interior and exterior, while a stepped stone-clad perimeter wall anchors the building on its site.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

Wood tones, easy wayfinding, and a variety of comfortable seating convey an atmosphere more consistent with a spa than an orthodontist’s office. The patient experience takes precedence throughout as the entry lobby flows to clinical and open treatment areas. A balance of privacy, serenity, and functionality are achieved through the inclusion of a feature design element – a massive, sculptural wall composed of 136 layers of CNC-cut poplar plywood. The wall enhances warmth and connectivity as it defines the building's pathways between the entry, treatment areas, and private offices.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

The deep overhang of the roof and a sculptural, layered wall facilitate the connection between interior and exterior. In contrast to the angular roof, the curving sculptural wall defines the central spaces with its flowing form, which programmatically separates the individual clinical rooms from the administrative wing. The feature wall is exceptionally functional, accommodating significant storage as well as sinks and mirrors for patient use.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

The exterior of the building is an efficient framework for the interior. Limited direct sunlight and an abundance of natural daylighting provide varying degrees of privacy. The large roof overhang intercepts steep summer sun angles, while allowing winter sunlight to warm the space. Only a small amount of direct sunlight enters the treatment areas, and recessed roller shades diffuse this light as desired.

Save this picture!
© Mark Herboth Photography
© Mark Herboth Photography

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Clark Nexsen
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Healthcare dental clinic United States
Cite: "Blue Ridge Orthodontics / Clark Nexsen" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913433/blue-ridge-orthodontics-clark-nexsen/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream