World
Reading Spaces: The Book as an Architectural Element

Reading Spaces: The Book as an Architectural Element
Vac-Library / Farming Architects. Image © Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
Far beyond basic training, reading is a leisure activity that is part of modern society. Whether outdoors, in squares and parks, at home or even at work, this habit, which improves reasoning ability and mental health, already had large spaces dedicated to books in palaces and mansions. We selected 15 projects that demonstrate the different ways of integrating reading at different scales and architectural programs.

The internet and digital media have changed our relationship with physical books and also with reading spaces in general. If in the past books occupied large and luxurious libraries, nowadays it is possible to integrate reading spaces at different scales and programs, ensuring that this habit continues to exist in a more accessible way.

Loose pavilions in open and public spaces, libraries in institutional and business spaces and domestic reading spaces are some ways to bring books and the habit of reading into everyday life. Here are ideas on how to incorporate reading spaces into different projects:

Reading in Public Spaces

Pavilion Library / SpaceTong (ArchiWorkshop)

Pavilion Library / SpaceTong (ArchiWorkshop). Image © Juneyoung Lim
Vac-Library / Farming Architects

Vac-Library / Farming Architects. Image © Thai Thach, Viet Dung An
Reading Rooms / Fernanda Canales

Reading Rooms / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro
Reading in Institutional Spaces

Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C

Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C. Image © Héctor Padilla Ferraris
Livsrum - Cancer Counseling Center / EFFEKT

Livsrum - Cancer Counseling Center / EFFEKT. Image © Thomas Ibsen
The City Of The Books And The Images / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A

The City Of The Books And The Images / Alejandro Sánchez García - Taller 6A. Image © Jaime Navarro
Reading in Workspaces

Aníbal Building / Bernardes Arquitetura

Aníbal Building / Bernardes Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Escritórios da ABB / IT'S Informov

Escritórios da ABB / IT'S Informov. Image © Rafaela Netto
Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila

Almoznivila Office Studio / almoznivila. Image © Walter Gustavo Salcedo
Reading at Home

Garden library / Mjölk Architekti

Garden library / Mjölk Architekti. Image © Barbora Kuklíková
Bookcases House / Atelier D+Y

Bookcases House / Atelier D+Y. Image © Donghai Guo
Annex House of Books / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

Annex House of Books / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura. Image © André Nazareth
Merging Scales

Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop

Guha / Realrich Architecture Workshop. Image © Ernst Theofilus
House with a Small Library / Hiroshi Kinoshita and Associates

Casa com Pequena Biblioteca / Hiroshi Kinoshita and Associates. Image Cortesia de Hiroshi Kinoshita and Associates
Book Strolling House / Todot Architects and Partners

Book Strolling House / Todot Architects and Partners. Image © Jinbo Choi
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Reading Spaces: The Book as an Architectural Element" [Espaços de leitura: o livro como elemento arquitetônico ] 11 May 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981368/reading-spaces-the-book-as-an-architectural-element> ISSN 0719-8884

