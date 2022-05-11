Far beyond basic training, reading is a leisure activity that is part of modern society. Whether outdoors, in squares and parks, at home or even at work, this habit, which improves reasoning ability and mental health, already had large spaces dedicated to books in palaces and mansions. We selected 15 projects that demonstrate the different ways of integrating reading at different scales and architectural programs.
The internet and digital media have changed our relationship with physical books and also with reading spaces in general. If in the past books occupied large and luxurious libraries, nowadays it is possible to integrate reading spaces at different scales and programs, ensuring that this habit continues to exist in a more accessible way.
Loose pavilions in open and public spaces, libraries in institutional and business spaces and domestic reading spaces are some ways to bring books and the habit of reading into everyday life. Here are ideas on how to incorporate reading spaces into different projects:
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "Reading Spaces: The Book as an Architectural Element" [Espaços de leitura: o livro como elemento arquitetônico ] 11 May 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/981368/reading-spaces-the-book-as-an-architectural-element> ISSN 0719-8884