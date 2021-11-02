We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Mexico
  5. Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C

Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C

Save this project
Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C

© Héctor Padilla Ferraris© Héctor Padilla Ferraris© Héctor Padilla Ferraris© Héctor Padilla Ferraris+ 13

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Library, Adaptive Reuse
General Escobedo, Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

Text description provided by the architects. The refurbishment of Cereso Femenil de Escobedo Library is the fourth intervention within the "Create Community" program by the Asociación Civil Proyecto Rearea.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

The main objective of the intervention was to create a space within the Cereso, which could meet the requirements of the population to make this space a place that would allow the development of positive activities. The design proposal was prepared taking into consideration a limited budget, so it was sought to project an innovative design using low-cost construction techniques, without compromising functionality.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Interior Elevation and Detail 01
Interior Elevation and Detail 01
Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

The library was built in an old 135 m2 warehouse that was unused. After analyzing the results obtained in the discussion panels carried out with the inmates, and taking a tour of the prison, we identified a series of important premises to consider when preparing the architectural program.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

The most important challenge in this type of project is the economic restrictions that constrain us from the beginning, and to identify and prioritize concepts, in order to generate a greater impact taking into account the available resources. For example, in this specific project, the decision was to keep a small change in level on the pavement and to lay the floor following this. Had the pavement been leveled, this would have meant compromising a large percentage of our resources, which in turn would have compromised more necessary concepts.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

The main idea of the intervention was to create a clean space with the capacity to carry out multiple activities in the same period of time, considering the different groups within the prison population, which include dozens of minors.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

In a space that is designed to be rigid, we sought to create an environment that would inspire greater flexibility. The library is mainly composed of an element that is developed around the entire perimeter of the rectangle, respecting the existing openings. This element, which functions as a bookcase, also has a computer area, a space to show projections, and nooks that allow the user to sit down.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

The interior of the library was divided to generate two different programs. In the part near the access and computer area, the necessary furniture was installed in order to allow traditional reading activities and teamwork. In the remaining space, a circular bench was built with the capacity to store books. This bench is oriented towards the projection space and has carpeting in the center thinking that it could create a reading area focused on children that would allow the use of board games. We selected yellow in two shades and white to give life to the library. It is important to mention that the project was built by the inmates of the Male Cereso.

Save this picture!
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris
© Héctor Padilla Ferraris

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:General Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Proyecto Reacciona A.C
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMexico
Cite: "Cereso Femenil Library / Proyecto Reacciona A.C" [Biblioteca Cereso Femenil / Proyecto Reacciona A.C] 02 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971101/cereso-femenil-library-proyecto-reacciona-ac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream