Why Use Translucent Polycarbonate on Building Facades?

Save this picture! House in Yanakacho / Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH. Image © Vincent Hecht

Whether blending in or standing out, embodying transparency or solidity, expressing coarseness or softness, a façade is the medium through which we engage with architecture. It tells a story and can often set the tone for the rest of the interior. But apart from defining a purely visual experience, a building’s envelope must also be practical, durable and have the ability to properly manage natural lighting and ventilation needs. After all, by being the point of contact with the outside, it is responsible for mitigating sounds and providing protection from climatic conditions, such as wind, rain, heat and humidity. Therefore, when designing a facade, it is important to consider a balance between performance and a beautiful aesthetic. Of course, many materials successfully meet these criteria. But when it comes to creating a comforting, light-filled ambiance while ensuring resistance, ease of installation and versatility, the properties of translucent polycarbonate panels seem to be unparalleled.

Often creating a diffused, soft light indoors during the day and an eye-catching exterior glow during the night, polycarbonate is known for its light interplay, ambiguous transparency and abstract shapes – all of which create unique sensory experiences. However, through its use in a wide range of applications (in diverse formats, colors, shapes and sizes), the material has also proven to be as efficient and versatile as it is eye-catching and expressive. Thus, it’s no wonder this man-made polymer, once only recognized for its use in greenhouses, has become such a popular choice for exterior cladding and roofing in various types of modern architectural projects.

Save this picture! House Unimog / Fabian Evers Architecture, Wezel Architektur. Image © Sebastian Berger

With this in mind, we will dive into the properties, installation methods and design flexibility of translucent polycarbonate facades.

A translucent thermoplastic that is 250 times stronger than glass

A polycarbonate is a tough, amorphous and durable thermoplastic polymer. Like most plastics, it is made with the distillation of hydrocarbon fuels into “fractions,” which are later combined with other catalysts to produce plastics through polymerization or polycondensation. Once the material is created, it can be shaped through different processes, such as injection molding or extrusion.

Save this picture! House Unimog / Fabian Evers Architecture, Wezel Architektur. Image © Sebastian Berger

In its raw form, polycarbonate is completely transparent, similar to traditional glazing. But, unlike glass, it also offers different levels of translucency – providing optimal light transmission – and is a more lightweight, flexible and resistant alternative. In fact, the material’s strength allows it to resist temperatures, UV rays, impacts and more, meeting a wide range of performance requirements. Moreover, it is fully recyclable, flame-retardant, cost-effective and provides insulation.

Quick, simple and efficient installation

Another advantage of polycarbonate sheeting is its ease of installation in facades. Weighing only half as much as traditional glass panels, transporting and manipulating the material is quite a straight-forward, simple process. Before installation, however, it is crucial to select the right type of panels: either twin-wall polycarbonate, consisting of two layers, or multi-wall polycarbonate, consisting of three or more layers. Despite having the same properties, these offer different levels of insulation; the thicker the panel, the more insulation. Even though installation methods may vary, the most common involves placing frame profiles, fixing them onto the substructure of the building, and simply placing each panel one after the other.

Save this picture! Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom. Image © Felix Gerlach

To get more insight on a concrete example, we spoke with architect Taiga Kasai from KACH, who was behind the design of House in Yanakacho. In this case, the panels are supported by steel double-T profiles.

The polycarbonate is supported by two lines on the upper and lower parts of the structure's frames. We tried to hide the substructure and metal fittings behind the polycarbonate to make an abstract floating image while ensuring enough wind pressure resistance. Also, we used deep waved polycarbonate (depth of 500 mm) with the appropriate height to avoid a horizontal substructure on the middle of the enclosure. - Taiga Kasai

Save this picture! House in Yanakacho / Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH. Image © Vincent Hecht

Save this picture! Translucent Polycarbonate enclosure detail / House in Yanakacho. Image Courtesy of Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH

Versatile design possibilities: some inspiring examples

Besides its high-performance and ease of installation, translucent polycarbonate provides wide-ranging creative opportunities, allowing architects to create unique and expressive facades. Transforming direct sunlight into a visually appealing diffused glimmer, these filtering surfaces can be adapted to the mood or atmosphere of almost any project. Although they are commonly used to create serene and calming environments, the effect can also be quite dynamic, reducing people and objects into subtle silhouettes with varying intensities. In this way, the material adds layers of brightness, movement and ambiguity that enhance a project’s aesthetics while delivering the high functionality that characterizes polycarbonate facades.

Save this picture! Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

For example, in House in Yanakacho, the project separates from the surrounding areas with a floating polycarbonate enclosure, which was chosen by architects after studying several other materials (including membranes and perforated metal). Finally, “it was concluded that translucent polycarbonate would be the best material for the balance of transparency and translucency” Kasai says. In this sense, the thermoplastic panels conceal the private space, filter sunlight and provide a beautiful ambiguous look.

Translucent polycarbonate can achieve the image of abstraction. Its translucency allows light through and conceales specific objects. - Taiga Kasai

Save this picture! House in Yanakacho / Taiga Kasai + Chong Aehyang Architecture / KACH. Image © Vincent Hecht

Of course, the material’s versatility allows for this and many other possibilities. Therefore, to further explore its varying aesthetics, below we explore a series of inspiring translucent facades from a diverse set of contemporary buildings – from homes and schools, to art galleries and markets.

Nathalie Mauclair Gymnasium / Schemaa

Save this picture! Nathalie Mauclair Gymnasium / Schemaa. Image © David Foessel

New Casa Triângulo / Metro Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture! New Casa Triângulo / Metro Arquitetos Associados. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Charvot House / Hérard & da Costa

Save this picture! Charvot House / Hérard & da Costa. Image © Philippe Ruault

Seasonless House / Casos de Casas

Save this picture! Seasonless House / Casos de Casas. Image © José Hévia

Lan Din / Sher Maker

Save this picture! Lan Din / Sher Maker. Image © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture

Save this picture! Rooftop Sauna in London / Aalto University - School of Arts, Design and Architecture. Image © Valentina Casalini

Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab

Save this picture! Polycarbonate Neverland - Aranya Kid's Restaurant / Wutopia Lab. Image © CreatAR Images

Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom

Save this picture! Östermalm's Temporary Market Hall / Tengbom. Image © Felix Gerlach

Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT

Save this picture! Streetmekka Viborg / EFFEKT. Image © Rasmus Hjortshøj - COAST

House Unimog / Fabian Evers Architecture, Wezel Architektur

Save this picture! House Unimog / Fabian Evers Architecture, Wezel Architektur. Image © Sebastian Berger

Cascade High School Expansion / Neumann Monson Architects