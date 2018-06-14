World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Sher Maker
  6. 2018
  7. Lan Din / Sher Maker

Lan Din / Sher Maker

  • 20:00 - 14 June, 2018
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Lan Din / Sher Maker
Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu + 17

  • Architects

    Sher Maker

  • Location

    Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

  • Lead Architects

    Patcharada Inplang

  • Area

    220.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
Save this picture!
Lan Din / Sher Maker, © Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Text description provided by the architects. Lan Din  is tiny café settle in  peaceful community in Chiangmai, Thailand consist of cafe , restaurant and many tiny building. Surrounding with  natural local landscape.

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Design  purpose is cooperate with local construction team to develop low cost construction price as client  assignment with basic steel structure and wall system as they familiar to work.

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

The structure and building form come from industrial material sizing module (Steel length), Pillar spacing come from wall sheet sizing avoid cutting to pieces. And sizing of window and door also.

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Context of site surrounding with existing humble landscape scene, So we design to position the building to surround the original tree and serve area as backdrop building.

Save this picture!
Structure Isometric
Structure Isometric

For this reason ,we want to push cafe function to touch natural air and light a much as possible ,Then we arrange seat area to outdoor terrace more than 50% . Link indoor café with many window and decide to use Polycarbonate sheet for let the light come inside . And make people outside can touch inside's environment, too.

Save this picture!
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu
© Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

We try to challenge out design to use basic industrial material and local craftsmen to make a low cost but interesting building scene.

View the complete gallery

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Plastic

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Thailand
Cite: "Lan Din / Sher Maker" 14 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896381/lan-din-sher-maker/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »