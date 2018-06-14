Lan Din / Sher Maker

+ 17

Architects Sher Maker

Location Chiang Mai, Mueang Chiang Mai District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Lead Architects Patcharada Inplang

Area 220.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Chaiyaporn Sodabunlu

Manufacturers Loading...

Text description provided by the architects. Lan Din is tiny café settle in peaceful community in Chiangmai, Thailand consist of cafe , restaurant and many tiny building. Surrounding with natural local landscape.

Design purpose is cooperate with local construction team to develop low cost construction price as client assignment with basic steel structure and wall system as they familiar to work.

The structure and building form come from industrial material sizing module (Steel length), Pillar spacing come from wall sheet sizing avoid cutting to pieces. And sizing of window and door also.

Context of site surrounding with existing humble landscape scene, So we design to position the building to surround the original tree and serve area as backdrop building.

For this reason ,we want to push cafe function to touch natural air and light a much as possible ,Then we arrange seat area to outdoor terrace more than 50% . Link indoor café with many window and decide to use Polycarbonate sheet for let the light come inside . And make people outside can touch inside's environment, too.

We try to challenge out design to use basic industrial material and local craftsmen to make a low cost but interesting building scene.