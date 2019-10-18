Let Light in: 17 Projects Using Polycarbonate

+ 19

Thanks to its strength, lightness, and easy installation, polycarbonate is fast becoming our generation's everyman material. Used to let light in with its translucent properties, buildings built with polycarbonate can appear permeable by day and glow from within by night. Its inherently prefab -nature makes it a strong contender in both small and large projects. Through its use in schools, offices, libraries and even museums , the man-made polymer has earned its place by being as efficient as it is expressive.

Check out 17 of our favorite polycarbonate projects below:

* This article was originally published on July 03, 2017