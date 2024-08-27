From Wooden Shells to Polycarbonate Panels: The Materials Shaping Flexible Sports Spaces

Save this picture! Multi-Sport Pavilion and Classroom Complex / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Javier Callejas

The Roman Colosseum is arguably the most iconic versatile venue in the world. Although this structure was not intended for sporting activities, it hosted various events, from the well-known gladiatorial combats to theatrical performances and the dramatic naumachia (naval battles). This demonstrates that flexible use of space has been relevant since ancient times. Centuries later, in the context of the ever-changing built environment and urban development, sports venues have similarly evolved, becoming outstanding examples of multi-purpose spaces.

These athletic complexes have transformed from highly specialized venues into dynamic, multifunctional structures. Whether hosting major international events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games or serving as gathering spots for local communities, these spaces strike a delicate balance between addressing the needs of specific sports and maintaining the flexibility to accommodate a range of activities. How do these diverse functions coexist and interconnect? This analysis will explore how sports facilities are configured as flexible hubs for other disciplines and everyday activities.

Some key materials and products that facilitate this flexibility include telescopic bleachers that retract when not in use, soft flooring in various colors to delineate areas for different sports, automated and controllable natural and artificial lighting systems, and oversized doors that can be opened or closed to adjust the size of spaces. This article explores the transformative potential of these systems and strategies, which enable spaces to adapt to current needs and evolve to accommodate diverse uses beyond a single purpose and into future possibilities.

Wooden Shells for Play, Shelter and Culture

It is well known that most areas designated for sports activities require spacious facilities. This need aligns with the structural capabilities of wood, which enables the development of large-span structures that create open spaces free from columns or intermediate supports. An example is the Wooden Hall at Ancy-Dornot, which combines a large concrete slab with a glued-laminated Douglas fir structure. The building is covered with transparent polycarbonate panels and custom-size tarps, extending vertically to cover the facade until 3 meters high. The hall's spacious design accommodates activities, from sports like volleyball, basketball, and BMX to cultural events such as concerts, theater, dance, and the region's traditional annual duck fair.

With the same goal of creating a large open space, the Street Dome was designed as a new center for unorganized sports, integrating a large area for activities and recreation. The wooden structure of the dome spans about 40 meters, creating a large open space free of load-bearing elements, while seamlessly integrating into the skate park. Inside the dome, there are several pools dug into the ground, along with a street basketball court and a central boulder structure that houses a performance platform. These elements are connected by several wide gates linking the outdoor skate park to the indoor area, generating a continuous flow throughout the park that integrates each activity.

Former Olympic Park and School Facilities Enhanced with Flooring and Paint

One of the main concerns when defining spaces for major sporting events that require diverse facilities is: what will happen to these spaces after the event? This question also arose during the 2016 Olympic Games. Rio de Janeiro's response was to transform the main venue into a public park, which included more green areas, increased vegetation coverage, and creating active spaces that celebrate the city's culture.

Among these new areas is the Urban Park, which seamlessly integrates various recreational and leisure areas with equipment, complemented by playful, colorful flooring designed to attract users to a modern and unique space in the city. The design of the pavement sectorized the spaces according to their use: children's zones with toys for kids of different ages, where the floor is more padded; a sitting and meeting area with furniture; and spaces for ping-pong, 3x3 basketball, futmesa, and bouldering, among others. In these zones, the paint applied to the floors and walls accentuates the dynamism of each sport.

In a much more compact form, the Outdoor Sports Facilities at the German School of Athens, integrated within an athletics track, aim to create a functional and visually appealing environment. It includes areas for high jump, shot put, volleyball, handball, basketball, a tennis training wall, and other outdoor activities. The use of blue tones and yellow pavements effectively delineates the different functions of the space. These vibrant colors emphasize the recreational aspect, inspiring children to engage in a lively and modern environment.

Large-span steel Structures Optimized for Natural Lighting and Ventilation

The introduction of steel in construction transformed sports structures by allowing for large spans without pillars and a design that is both visually light and simple. This innovation facilitated new features that enhanced ventilation and natural lighting. By opening up building facades and removing unnecessary interior elements, designers created spaces that, while enclosed, simulate an outdoor experience,playing with translucency and transparency. As a result, the light and air entering these interiors offer a feeling akin to outdoor activities.

These advantages are particularly notable in educational projects like the Multi-Sport Pavilion and Classroom Complex in Spain and the Castanheiras Arena in Brazil. The latter, for example, features a 2,100-square-meter roof with a south-facing shape and geometry. It incorporates polycarbonate panels on the roof and sides, all designed to maximize natural light and ventilation. The flexible design of the first floor allows it to accommodate both sports courts and a kitchen. Moreover, the structure's versatility suggests that it can be adapted in the future to support a range of new sports activities. Both the Brazil and Spain projects illustrate how high interior ceilings and expansive spaces can be transformed into versatile multi-purpose areas and meeting rooms, effectively accommodating a variety of campus activities.

While no single material or construction system can fully define the flexibility of a sports facility, integrating various elements shows how adapting to different uses and leveraging resources can enhance both design and functionality. This versatility enables facilities to accommodate multiple activities, whether simultaneously or through transitions to new uses and enrichments of their architectural programs. Ultimately, the capacity to transform and adjust these spaces contributes to their longevity and ongoing relevance in a dynamic context.

