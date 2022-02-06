We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Fashionable Experiences, Runway Art Direction as Seen in Haute Couture Shows

Fashionable Experiences, Runway Art Direction as Seen in Haute Couture Shows

Fashionable Experiences, Runway Art Direction as Seen in Haute Couture Shows

Architecture education is not only about learning how to design and construct buildings but it gives a whole new perspective on our built environment and on how design can contribute to create quality spaces and experiences. Moreover, a big percentage of this design thinking can be used by professional architects as a resource to create other spatial configurations that vary from the traditional building, opening up to a diverse world of possibilities in terms of spatiality and materials. 

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino OsioCourtesy of Prada GroupCOS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian GhinitoiuCourtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio+ 14

Following this idea, we have seen in the past few years a tendency in which many world-class fashion brands reach out to architects to develop not only their stores and retail spaces but also, their runway shows. In this opportunity, we have gathered a series of projects in which architects have utilized their know-how to create an experience that matches a high fashion collection. Transforming a vision of a brand identity or a garment into a temporary space, with minimal materials and a consideration for the circulation layout. 

Sci-Fi Inspired Set for Prada's 2022 S/S Runway Show / AMO

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio
Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Lights were the major scenic elements of this sci-fi show, creating a single point of focus as the dynamic runway out of a continuous yellow lit passage. The latter culminates into the metal clad entrance tunnel adding to the futuristic effect. 

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio
Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

The Sensory Quality of Materials at the Prada 2021 F/W Menswear Showspace / Rem Koolhaas

Courtesy of Prada Group
Courtesy of Prada Group

Pure architecture and design notions came through with the implementation of the four connected geometric rooms during this show. Basic rectangular, circular, square, and octagonal forms coupled with bright contrasting colours was all it took to make this immersive space. 

Courtesy of Prada Group
Courtesy of Prada Group

"Forest of Light" for COS at 2016 Salone del Mobile / Sou Fujimoto

COS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Once more, light was the cleverly simple building brick to set an experiential fashion display. Various light cones were spread out to form a playful forest setting that highlight the garments and manage interactive instances between visitors. 

COS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
COS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

“Back to Basics” Interior for the Prada 2017 F/W Runway / AMO

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio
Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Interior design background and an understanding of domestic comfort were the main skills brought forth by the architects while setting up this intimate runway. Curved partitions and relatable furniture are the formative pieces of the show. 

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio
Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

"Total Space" for Prada's 2017 S/S Collection is Presented / AMO

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio
Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

The visible structural framework of the runway, highlighted by a colourful lighting display is yet another allusion to the distinguishable architectural background of the show's creators. 

Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio
Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Note: Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Architecture Without Buildings. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

 

 

Hana Abdel
Cite: Hana Abdel. "Fashionable Experiences, Runway Art Direction as Seen in Haute Couture Shows" 06 Feb 2022. ArchDaily.

