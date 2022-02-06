Fashionable Experiences, Runway Art Direction as Seen in Haute Couture Shows

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Architecture education is not only about learning how to design and construct buildings but it gives a whole new perspective on our built environment and on how design can contribute to create quality spaces and experiences. Moreover, a big percentage of this design thinking can be used by professional architects as a resource to create other spatial configurations that vary from the traditional building, opening up to a diverse world of possibilities in terms of spatiality and materials.

Following this idea, we have seen in the past few years a tendency in which many world-class fashion brands reach out to architects to develop not only their stores and retail spaces but also, their runway shows. In this opportunity, we have gathered a series of projects in which architects have utilized their know-how to create an experience that matches a high fashion collection. Transforming a vision of a brand identity or a garment into a temporary space, with minimal materials and a consideration for the circulation layout.

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Lights were the major scenic elements of this sci-fi show, creating a single point of focus as the dynamic runway out of a continuous yellow lit passage. The latter culminates into the metal clad entrance tunnel adding to the futuristic effect.

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Pure architecture and design notions came through with the implementation of the four connected geometric rooms during this show. Basic rectangular, circular, square, and octagonal forms coupled with bright contrasting colours was all it took to make this immersive space.

Save this picture! COS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Once more, light was the cleverly simple building brick to set an experiential fashion display. Various light cones were spread out to form a playful forest setting that highlight the garments and manage interactive instances between visitors.

Save this picture! COS x SOU FUJIMOTO. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Interior design background and an understanding of domestic comfort were the main skills brought forth by the architects while setting up this intimate runway. Curved partitions and relatable furniture are the formative pieces of the show.

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

The visible structural framework of the runway, highlighted by a colourful lighting display is yet another allusion to the distinguishable architectural background of the show's creators.

Save this picture! Courtesy of OMA. Image © Agostino Osio

