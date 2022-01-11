We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

2021 Prix Versailles Awards Global Winners Announced

2021 Prix Versailles Awards Global Winners Announced

After the announcement of the selected projects in the categories of Airports, Campus, Railway Stations and Sports, followed by the announcement of the 70 Continental Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2021 in the categories of Shops, Shopping Centres, Hotels and Restaurants, there turned out to be a total of 94 new projects competing in the 2021 Prix Versailles World Final.

With a result of 24 global titles, the jury, made up of Bjarke Ingels, Guo Pei, Steve McCurry, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Mariam Kamara, Patricia Urquiola, Ryue Nishizawa and Massimo Bottura, selected the three best projects from each of those eight categories.

Jérôme Gouadain, Jean-Jacques Annaud y Ernesto Ottone Ramírez en el anuncio oficial de los ganadores mundiales. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles 2021
The president of the World Panel of Judges, Jean-Jacques Annaud, highlighted the importance of underlining the admiration and respect that these architectural pieces deserve for the marks they leave along their journey. It was Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture UNESCO, who also reiterated the importance of Prix Versailles in the promotion of sustainable architecture in both educational and sports fields, as well as tourism around the world. Find out about all the winners below.

Airports

  • Versailles Award 2021

LaGuardia Airport Terminal B / HOK
New York, NY, United States

Aeropuerto LaGuardia Terminal B / HOK. Image Cortesía de LaGuardia Gateway Partners
  • Special Interior Award

Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt / gmp
Berlin, Germany

Aeropuerto de Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt / gmp. Image © Marcus Bredt
  • Special Exterior Award

New Plymouth Airport
New Plymouth, New Zealand

Aeropuerto de New Plymouth. Image © Patrick Reynolds
Campus

  • Versailles Award 2021

California Institute of Technology, Chen Neuroscience Research Building
Pasadena, CA, United States

  • Special Interior Award

University of Western Australia EZONE / Hassell
Crawley, Australia

Universidad de Australia Occidental, Ezone Centro de Estudiantes / Hassell. Image © Douglas Mark Black
  • Special Exterior Award

Harvard University, Science and Engineering Complex
Boston, MA, United States

Universidad de Harvard, Complejo de Ciencia e Ingeniería. Image Cortesía de Brad Feinknopf
Railway Stations

  • Versailles Award 2021

Pennsylvania Station
New York, NY, United States

  • Special Interior Award

Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station
Jiaxing, China

Estación de Tren Ginkgo Swan Lake . Image © Gushang Culture
  • Special Exterior Award

Reservoir Station
Reservoir, Australia

Estación de Tren de Reservoir. Image © Peter Clarke
Sports

  • Versailles Award 2021

SoFi Stadium 
Inglewood, CA, United States

  • Special Interior Award

Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland-Garros
Paris, France

  • Special Exterior Award

Al-Bayt Stadium
Al Khor, Qatar

Shops and Commerce

  • Versailles Award 2021

Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners
Singapore, Singapore

Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners. Image © Finbarr Fallon
  • Special Interior Award

Âme / Baranowitz + Kronenberg
New York, NY, United States 

  • Special Exterior Award

Pharmacy on Dzirciema / Substance
Riga, Latvia

Farmacia Dzirciema / Substance. Image Cortesía de Substance
Shopping Centres

  • Versailles Award 2021

Galleria / OMA / Gansam
Gwanggyo, South Korea

Galleria / OMA / Gansam. Image © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA
  • Special Interior Award

Red Plum / AAarchitects / IIA Atelier
Shenyang, China 

Ciruelo Rojo / AAarchitects / IIA Atelier. Image © Fancy Images
  • Special Exterior Award

Kö-Bogen II / Ingenhoven Architects
Düsseldorf, Germany

Hotels

  • Versailles Award 2021

ME Dubai / Zaha Hadid Architects
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

ME Dubái / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu
  • Special Interior Award

República Rosa / nicolas&nicolas
Quito, Ecuador

República Rosa / nicolas&nicolas. Image © JAG Studio
  • Special Exterior Award

Ulaman / Inspiral Architects
Balikpapan, Indonesia

Restaurantes

  • Versailles Award 2021

Mūn / Eve von Romberg / Charlotte Besson-Oberlin
Paris, France

  • Special Interior Award

Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe
Mexico City, Mexico

Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe. Image © César Béjar
  • Special Exterior Award

Garden Café / Steyn Studio / Square One / Meyer
Worcester, South Africa

Garden Café / Steyn Studio / Square One / Meyer. Image © David Southwood
