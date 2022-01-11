2021 Prix Versailles Awards Global Winners Announced

After the announcement of the selected projects in the categories of Airports, Campus, Railway Stations and Sports, followed by the announcement of the 70 Continental Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2021 in the categories of Shops, Shopping Centres, Hotels and Restaurants, there turned out to be a total of 94 new projects competing in the 2021 Prix Versailles World Final.
With a result of 24 global titles, the jury, made up of Bjarke Ingels, Guo Pei, Steve McCurry, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Mariam Kamara, Patricia Urquiola, Ryue Nishizawa and Massimo Bottura, selected the three best projects from each of those eight categories.
The president of the World Panel of Judges, Jean-Jacques Annaud, highlighted the importance of underlining the admiration and respect that these architectural pieces deserve for the marks they leave along their journey. It was Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture UNESCO, who also reiterated the importance of Prix Versailles in the promotion of sustainable architecture in both educational and sports fields, as well as tourism around the world. Find out about all the winners below.
Airports
- Versailles Award 2021
LaGuardia Airport Terminal B / HOK
New York, NY, United States
- Special Interior Award
Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt / gmp
Berlin, Germany
- Special Exterior Award
New Plymouth Airport
New Plymouth, New Zealand
Campus
- Versailles Award 2021
California Institute of Technology, Chen Neuroscience Research Building
Pasadena, CA, United States
- Special Interior Award
University of Western Australia EZONE / Hassell
Crawley, Australia
- Special Exterior Award
Harvard University, Science and Engineering Complex
Boston, MA, United States
Railway Stations
- Versailles Award 2021
Pennsylvania Station
New York, NY, United States
- Special Interior Award
Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station
Jiaxing, China
- Special Exterior Award
Reservoir Station
Reservoir, Australia
Sports
- Versailles Award 2021
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA, United States
- Special Interior Award
Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland-Garros
Paris, France
- Special Exterior Award
Al-Bayt Stadium
Al Khor, Qatar
Shops and Commerce
- Versailles Award 2021
Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners
Singapore, Singapore
- Special Interior Award
Âme / Baranowitz + Kronenberg
New York, NY, United States
- Special Exterior Award
Pharmacy on Dzirciema / Substance
Riga, Latvia
Shopping Centres
- Versailles Award 2021
Galleria / OMA / Gansam
Gwanggyo, South Korea
- Special Interior Award
Red Plum / AAarchitects / IIA Atelier
Shenyang, China
- Special Exterior Award
Kö-Bogen II / Ingenhoven Architects
Düsseldorf, Germany
Hotels
- Versailles Award 2021
ME Dubai / Zaha Hadid Architects
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Special Interior Award
República Rosa / nicolas&nicolas
Quito, Ecuador
- Special Exterior Award
Ulaman / Inspiral Architects
Balikpapan, Indonesia
Restaurantes
- Versailles Award 2021
Mūn / Eve von Romberg / Charlotte Besson-Oberlin
Paris, France
- Special Interior Award
Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe
Mexico City, Mexico
- Special Exterior Award
Garden Café / Steyn Studio / Square One / Meyer
Worcester, South Africa