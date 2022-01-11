2021 Prix Versailles Awards Global Winners Announced

Save this picture! ME Dubái / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

After the announcement of the selected projects in the categories of Airports, Campus, Railway Stations and Sports, followed by the announcement of the 70 Continental Winning Projects of the Prix Versailles 2021 in the categories of Shops, Shopping Centres, Hotels and Restaurants, there turned out to be a total of 94 new projects competing in the 2021 Prix Versailles World Final.

With a result of 24 global titles, the jury, made up of Bjarke Ingels, Guo Pei, Steve McCurry, Jean-Jacques Annaud, Mariam Kamara, Patricia Urquiola, Ryue Nishizawa and Massimo Bottura, selected the three best projects from each of those eight categories.

Save this picture! Jérôme Gouadain, Jean-Jacques Annaud y Ernesto Ottone Ramírez en el anuncio oficial de los ganadores mundiales. Image Cortesía de Prix Versailles 2021

The president of the World Panel of Judges, Jean-Jacques Annaud, highlighted the importance of underlining the admiration and respect that these architectural pieces deserve for the marks they leave along their journey. It was Ernesto Ottone Ramírez, Assistant Director-General for Culture UNESCO, who also reiterated the importance of Prix Versailles in the promotion of sustainable architecture in both educational and sports fields, as well as tourism around the world. Find out about all the winners below.

Airports

Versailles Award 2021

LaGuardia Airport Terminal B / HOK

New York, NY, United States

Save this picture! Aeropuerto LaGuardia Terminal B / HOK. Image Cortesía de LaGuardia Gateway Partners

Special Interior Award

Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt / gmp

Berlin, Germany

Save this picture! Aeropuerto de Berlin Brandenburg Willy Brandt / gmp. Image © Marcus Bredt

Special Exterior Award

New Plymouth Airport

New Plymouth, New Zealand

Save this picture! Aeropuerto de New Plymouth. Image © Patrick Reynolds

Campus

Versailles Award 2021

California Institute of Technology, Chen Neuroscience Research Building

Pasadena, CA, United States

Special Interior Award

University of Western Australia EZONE / Hassell

Crawley, Australia

Save this picture! Universidad de Australia Occidental, Ezone Centro de Estudiantes / Hassell. Image © Douglas Mark Black

Special Exterior Award

Harvard University, Science and Engineering Complex

Boston, MA, United States

Save this picture! Universidad de Harvard, Complejo de Ciencia e Ingeniería. Image Cortesía de Brad Feinknopf

Railway Stations

Versailles Award 2021

Pennsylvania Station

New York, NY, United States

Special Interior Award

Ginkgo Swan Lake Train Station

Jiaxing, China

Save this picture! Estación de Tren Ginkgo Swan Lake . Image © Gushang Culture

Special Exterior Award

Reservoir Station

Reservoir, Australia

Save this picture! Estación de Tren de Reservoir. Image © Peter Clarke

Sports

Versailles Award 2021

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood, CA, United States

Special Interior Award

Court Philippe-Chatrier, Roland-Garros

Paris, France

Special Exterior Award

Al-Bayt Stadium

Al Khor, Qatar

Shops and Commerce

Versailles Award 2021

Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners

Singapore, Singapore

Save this picture! Apple Marina Bay Sands / Foster + Partners. Image © Finbarr Fallon

Special Interior Award

Âme / Baranowitz + Kronenberg

New York, NY, United States

Special Exterior Award

Pharmacy on Dzirciema / Substance

Riga, Latvia

Save this picture! Farmacia Dzirciema / Substance. Image Cortesía de Substance

Shopping Centres

Versailles Award 2021

Galleria / OMA / Gansam

Gwanggyo, South Korea

Save this picture! Galleria / OMA / Gansam. Image © Hong Sung Jun, courtesy of OMA

Special Interior Award

Red Plum / AAarchitects / IIA Atelier

Shenyang, China

Save this picture! Ciruelo Rojo / AAarchitects / IIA Atelier. Image © Fancy Images

Special Exterior Award

Kö-Bogen II / Ingenhoven Architects

Düsseldorf, Germany

Hotels

Versailles Award 2021

ME Dubai / Zaha Hadid Architects

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Save this picture! ME Dubái / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Special Interior Award

República Rosa / nicolas&nicolas

Quito, Ecuador

Save this picture! República Rosa / nicolas&nicolas. Image © JAG Studio

Special Exterior Award

Ulaman / Inspiral Architects

Balikpapan, Indonesia

Restaurantes

Versailles Award 2021

Mūn / Eve von Romberg / Charlotte Besson-Oberlin

Paris, France

Special Interior Award

Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe

Mexico City, Mexico

Save this picture! Tori Tori Santa Fe / Esrawe. Image © César Béjar

Special Exterior Award

Garden Café / Steyn Studio / Square One / Meyer

Worcester, South Africa