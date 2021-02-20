Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Latvia
  5. Pharmacy on Dzirciema Street / Substance

Pharmacy on Dzirciema Street / Substance

Save this project
Pharmacy on Dzirciema Street / Substance

Courtesy of SubstanceCourtesy of SubstanceCourtesy of SubstanceCourtesy of Substance+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Healthcare, Store, Landmarks & Monuments
Rīga, Latvia
  • Architects: Substance
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  222
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Alucobond, Reynaers
  • Lead Architects:Arnis Dimins
  • Lighting Designers:Gaismas Projektu Darbnīca
  • City:Rīga
  • Country:Latvia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

Text description provided by the architects. The new pharmacy on the corner of Jurmalas gatve and Dzirciema street is not just a building, but rather a peculiar hybrid between an environmental installation and a building. Its overall image is modest and conceptually assertive, but at the same time keenly different from the surrounding urban environment and attractively expressing the contents of the building.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

According to the location of the new pharmacy, the plot visually and functionally perceived as a small city square. The concept is based on the development of a public outdoor installation. Openwork sixteenth-corner metal construction basket two storey high is designed to be filled with the required function of the pharmacy. In order to ensure the functionality of the newly created facility, the installation was designed with reference to the pharmacy, which would be easily recognisable from the potential buyers of drugs and other medicines. The building's facade installation frame uses the traditional pharmacy symbol – a cross as a module that would be left open or filled with perforated aluminium panels depending on the needs of the inner plans of the building.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

The idea of environmental installation arose not only due to the existing green square but also due to the local building authorities, who insisted that a traditional low-rise building from the urban planning view is not suitable for the corner of the block with five-storey building. In their opinion, the more visually new volume will differ from traditional buildings, the better it will fit into the existing surrounding.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

New installation is not only a design element of the parametric architecture but also some kind of the signboard of the pharmacy. During the periods when there is no intense sun lighting on the facade, individual crosses are illuminated with built-in LED lighting in bright green color.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

The building's bearing construction is based on four columns of reinforced concrete. The columns located in the middle of the building make the perimeter of the building fully subordinated to the parametric pattern of the facade installation. In contrast to the visually saturated metal frame, the facade of the building made as simple as possible - with structural glazing and composite panels.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance
Save this picture!
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Facade
Facade
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

Finally, the facade installation also significantly improves the energy performance of the new building and, despite the wide glazed openings in the base facade of the building, it is almost 0 consumer building, according to the actual energy efficiency calculation.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Substance
Courtesy of Substance

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Dzirciema iela 5a, Kurzemes rajons, Rīga, LV-1083, Latvia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Substance
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcareCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBuildingsLandmarks & MonumentsLatvia
Cite: "Pharmacy on Dzirciema Street / Substance" 20 Feb 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957123/pharmacy-on-dzirciema-street-substance> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream