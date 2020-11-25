Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Ecuador
  5. República Rosa Boutique Hotel / nicolas&nicolas

República Rosa Boutique Hotel / nicolas&nicolas

Save this project
República Rosa Boutique Hotel / nicolas&nicolas
  • Curated by Clara Ott
Hotels
Quito, Ecuador
  • Architects: nicolas&nicolas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  JAG Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Almacenes Marriott, Briggs, McNeel, Pamesa
  • Lead Architects:Nicolás Vivas, Nicolás López Ayoub
  • Clients:Casa Anabela Hotel Boutique
  • City:Quito
  • Country:Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Republica Rosa is a Boutique Hotel located in the colonial center of the city of Quito. Designed on a republican style patio house, there is record that this building dates from 1890 when a Spanish citizen bought the property from the Ecuadorian state. Since then, this house has undergone a process of adaptation and transformation of various uses, extensions, and modifications throughout its history. The client's requirement was to create an 11-room hotel that rescues some of the elements of the republican architecture of Quito but somehow make it “different” from the other boutique hotels with its own identity.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

This is how the design, on the one hand, restored some original elements of the house (adobe walls, tile roofs and wooden floors), added other new pieces (Coatings and flooring) and reinterpreted others, such as its distinctive and unusual internal façade that overlooks the central courtyard. Throughout its history and transformations, the walls of the house had several layers of paint, dirt and stucco. When the restoration work of the internal façade began, which is undoubtedly the main element of the project, all the colors that were part of its interior design came to light. Among them a salmon tone, the same one that was selected as the main color of the new identity. Around the internal façade is the central courtyard typical of this period, which was restored and designed to be the main space that houses all the social activities of the hotel.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Upper floor plan
Upper floor plan
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

The new mosaic installed on the floor gives a modern and fresh touch the de interior. The walls surrounding the courtyard were covered with plasterboard to accommodate all the new installations without affecting the bearing adobe walls which were also restored to create exposed details of the original material of the house. The rest of the walls and ceilings were painted dark gray to create an opaque environment that contrasts the internal salmon-colored facade. On the other hand, the rooms had to respond to the current need of a hotel to be flexible and able to transform its rooms according to demand. The confined spaces of this existing architecture forced the creation of a flexible custom-designed furniture manufactured by local artisans, which transforms a single room into a double in a few minutes. The original wooden floors and adobe walls were restored but also a new lighting design was implemented that creates a cozy atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

El mosaico instalado en el piso, le da un toque moderno y fresco. Los muros circundantes al patio fueron recubiertos con placas de yeso para dar cabida a todas las nuevas instalaciones sin afectar los muros de adobe portantes que también fueron restaurados para crear detalles vistos del material original. El resto de paredes y tumbados fueron pintados de color gris oscuro para crear un ambiente opaco que haga contrastar la fachada interna color salmón.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Por otro lado, las habitaciones tenían que responder a la necesitad actual de un hotel de ser flexible y poder transformar sus habitaciones según la demanda. Los espacios reducidos de esta arquitectura existente forzaron a que crear un mobiliario flexible diseñado a medida y fabricado por artesanos locales, que transforma en pocos minutos una habitación simple a una doble. Se rescató los pisos de madera originales, los muros de adobe además de implementar una iluminación que cree una atmosfera acogedora.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Quito, Ecuador

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
nicolas&nicolas
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsEcuador
Cite: "República Rosa Boutique Hotel / nicolas&nicolas" [Hotel Boutique República Rosa / nicolas&nicolas] 25 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952018/republica-rosa-boutique-hotel-nicolas-and-nicolas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream