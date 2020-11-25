República Rosa Boutique Hotel / nicolas&nicolas

Hotels • Quito, Ecuador Architects: nicolas&nicolas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: JAG Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Adobe , Almacenes Marriott , Briggs , McNeel , Pamesa Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Nicolás Vivas, Nicolás López Ayoub

Clients: Casa Anabela Hotel Boutique

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. Republica Rosa is a Boutique Hotel located in the colonial center of the city of Quito. Designed on a republican style patio house, there is record that this building dates from 1890 when a Spanish citizen bought the property from the Ecuadorian state. Since then, this house has undergone a process of adaptation and transformation of various uses, extensions, and modifications throughout its history. The client's requirement was to create an 11-room hotel that rescues some of the elements of the republican architecture of Quito but somehow make it “different” from the other boutique hotels with its own identity.

This is how the design, on the one hand, restored some original elements of the house (adobe walls, tile roofs and wooden floors), added other new pieces (Coatings and flooring) and reinterpreted others, such as its distinctive and unusual internal façade that overlooks the central courtyard. Throughout its history and transformations, the walls of the house had several layers of paint, dirt and stucco. When the restoration work of the internal façade began, which is undoubtedly the main element of the project, all the colors that were part of its interior design came to light. Among them a salmon tone, the same one that was selected as the main color of the new identity. Around the internal façade is the central courtyard typical of this period, which was restored and designed to be the main space that houses all the social activities of the hotel.

The new mosaic installed on the floor gives a modern and fresh touch the de interior. The walls surrounding the courtyard were covered with plasterboard to accommodate all the new installations without affecting the bearing adobe walls which were also restored to create exposed details of the original material of the house. The rest of the walls and ceilings were painted dark gray to create an opaque environment that contrasts the internal salmon-colored facade. On the other hand, the rooms had to respond to the current need of a hotel to be flexible and able to transform its rooms according to demand. The confined spaces of this existing architecture forced the creation of a flexible custom-designed furniture manufactured by local artisans, which transforms a single room into a double in a few minutes. The original wooden floors and adobe walls were restored but also a new lighting design was implemented that creates a cozy atmosphere.

El mosaico instalado en el piso, le da un toque moderno y fresco. Los muros circundantes al patio fueron recubiertos con placas de yeso para dar cabida a todas las nuevas instalaciones sin afectar los muros de adobe portantes que también fueron restaurados para crear detalles vistos del material original. El resto de paredes y tumbados fueron pintados de color gris oscuro para crear un ambiente opaco que haga contrastar la fachada interna color salmón.

Por otro lado, las habitaciones tenían que responder a la necesitad actual de un hotel de ser flexible y poder transformar sus habitaciones según la demanda. Los espacios reducidos de esta arquitectura existente forzaron a que crear un mobiliario flexible diseñado a medida y fabricado por artesanos locales, que transforma en pocos minutos una habitación simple a una doble. Se rescató los pisos de madera originales, los muros de adobe además de implementar una iluminación que cree una atmosfera acogedora.