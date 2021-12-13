We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. The Best Articles of 2021

2021 was the year of a new reality, with humankind adapting to what is known as the second year of the pandemic. While some countries witnessed a return to alternative normality, opening up to the world through travel and events, others stayed in lockdown, expanding furthermore the inequality gaps. Nevertheless, this year also brought a lot of hope in all aspects, raising questions and building solutions for the near future.  With a major focus on climate urgency, biomedical research as well as notions of hybridity, 2021 has triggered new understandings of the environment that surrounds us and of our place in this world.

Highlighting contextual topics, bringing both a local and global perspective, while shedding light on overlooked historical narratives, ArchDaily's diverse team of editors has been front and center, reacting to everything that has been happening. Always seeking "to empower everyone who makes architecture happen to create a better quality of life", the editorial content, generated across all sites, in our 4 languages, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese, provided tools, inspiration, and knowledge to widen horizons and help our users build a better future. 

Read on to discover this year’s curated selection of ArchDaily’s most distinguished articles for 2021.

Intersectional Design: Rethinking Architecture for the Future

© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

The More You Understand How Materials Fit and Work, The Better Your Architecture Will Be

Courtesy of Steven Emerson
Courtesy of Steven Emerson

Locality, Legality, and Limiting Landscapes: The Story Behind Switzerland’s Villa Vals

© Iwan Stoecklin
© Iwan Stoecklin

“The Tree that Escaped the Crowded Forest”: Lessons from Frank Lloyd Wright’s Price Tower

© Plan. Via es.wikiarquitectura.com
© Plan. Via es.wikiarquitectura.com

Shipping Container Architecture: Debunking the Design Trend of the Decade

© Mike Sinclair
© Mike Sinclair

Construction and Design Trends of 2021: The Recurring, The Popular, The Relevant, and The Substantial

© ArchDaily
© ArchDaily

From Farm to Fork: How Architecture Can Contribute to Fresher Food Supply

Courtesy of Sasaki
Courtesy of Sasaki

Evolution of the House Plan in Europe: from the Industrial Revolution to the Interwar Period

© ArchDaily
© ArchDaily

Architectural Rendering and the Slippery Slope of the Uncanny Valley

Courtesy of Forbes Massie-Heatherwick Studio
Courtesy of Forbes Massie-Heatherwick Studio

Transparent Buildings and the Illusion of Democracy

© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

The Urban Landscape of Soviet Monotowns

© Alexander Veryovkin for Zupagrafika
© Alexander Veryovkin for Zupagrafika

The Close Relationship Between Art and Architecture in Modernism

via Flickr Renato Saboya. Used under Creative Commons
via Flickr Renato Saboya. Used under Creative Commons

The Urban Remnants of Colonial Planning in Africa: Dar es Salaam and Nairobi

© Johnny Miller
© Johnny Miller

Equitable Cities Through the Lens of Environmental Neuroscience

© Hao Chen
© Hao Chen

The Contemporary Approach to Rebuilding Cities Post-Disaster: The Case of Beirut

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Living in Dakar, A Study of Senegalese Housing & Future Development

© Choopil2
© Choopil2

Zero Kilometer Materials: Preserving the Environment and Local Cultures

© Salva Lopez
© Salva Lopez

Cabrini-Green and Vele di Scampia: When Public Housing Projects Don’t Work Out

© Mirko Bozzato via Pixabay
© Mirko Bozzato via Pixabay

Should Architecture Be Static? The Possibilities of Kinetic Buildings

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

History, Public Space, and Urban Interventions Along the US-Mexican Border

© Rael San Fratello
© Rael San Fratello

