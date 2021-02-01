Submit a Project Advertise
  3. Construction and Design Trends of 2020: The Recurring, The Popular, The Relevant and The Substantial

As we look back at the architecture projects we have published in 2020, as part of our yearly review, we were able to distinguish many recurring elements and solutions in terms of materials, programs, and functions.

Since the architecture industry moves slightly slower than others, we found that many things in the construction and design that have been building up these past years have come out making strong statements this 2020. We believe, therefore, that trends in the architecture world could be defined not only by what has been recurrent and popular but also, what has proven to be relevant and substantial.

Frenches Interior / Sibling Architecture. Image © Christine FrancisVilla in Ibiza / Reutov Design. Image Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner EkaterinaSky House / MIA Design Studio. Image © Trieu ChienMountain View House / CAN. Image © Jim Stephenson+ 49

Here are some of the trends we have spotted this year, and that will certainly be part of the design agenda of the upcoming years.

1- Materials & Construction

Exposed Steel Structures

Brick Vault House / Space Popular. Image © Mariela Apollonio
PR9 Housing Reform / La Troupe. Image © Jorge López Sacristán
Shed House / Marcos Franchini + Nattalia Bom Conselho. Image © Jomar Bragança
Topo's Shed Workspace and Housing / Pía Mendaro. Image © Manuel Ocaña
Werkspoor Factory / Zecc Architecten. Image © Stijnstijl Photography
Glass Blocks

Santa Clara Building / Lagula Arquitectes. Image © Adrià Goula
Glassbook House / Sibling Architecture. Image © Katherine Lu
Tamarind Bistro and Music House / BodinChapa Architects. Image © Witsawarut Kekina
Ricco Burger Restaurant / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image © Haruo Mikami
HEB’S Restaurant / Maden Group. Image © Atdhe Mulla
2- Interior Solutions

Curtains as Space Dividers

Renovation of the Operations Court in CENTROCENTRO / Héctor Fernández Elorza. Image © Montse Zamorano
Industry & Leisure Multifunctional Spaces / Gustav Düsing. Image © Johannes Förster
Frenches Interior / Sibling Architecture. Image © Christine Francis
Apartamento ready-made / azab. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz
Apartment in Santa Cruz / Bala atelier. Image © Francisco Nogueira
Sfera Beauty Co-working / Eduard Eremchuk. Image © Inna Kablukova
3- Green Invasion

Interior Gardens

Stairway House / nendo. Image © Takumi Ota
Innovation Hub Acid House Barcelona / ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © José Hevia
Factory in the Forest / Design Unit Architects Snd Bhd. Image © Lin Ho Photography
GROUNDS Coffee / KOGAA. Image © Alex Shoots Buildings
Q House / Q concept. Image © Quang Dam
Green Façades & Rooftops

Sky House / MIA Design Studio. Image © Trieu Chien
White Arbor and Open Air Theater / APL design workshop. Image © KITAJIMA Toshiharu/ Archi Photo
Maggie’s Leeds Centre / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton+Crow
Commodore Apartment Building / Planta. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas
Albert Park Office and Depot / Harrison and White + Archier. Image © Peter Bennetts
4- Color

Color Monochrome

ARP Office / Ali Ravanpak + Babak Abnar. Image © Hamed Farhangi
Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © José Hevia
Casa Torre in Madrid / Carolina González Vives. Image © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
Mixtape Apartment / AZAB. Image © Luis Diaz Diaz
KOPI Jewellery Boutique / NOKE Architects. Image © Nate Cook; Piotr Maciaszek
Villa in Ibiza / Reutov Design. Image Courtesy of Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina
Accent Color

Apartment on a mint floor / Fala. Image © Ricardo Loureiro
Retroscena Apartment / La Macchina Studio. Image © Paolo Fusco
Colours of My Life Apartment / WY-TO architects. Image © Frank Pinckers
Impress Dental Clinic / Raúl Sánchez. Image © José Hevia
Het Epos School / SeARCH. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode
Restaurant Cheriff / Mesura. Image © José Hevia
5- Programmatic Solutions

Extensions & Additions 

Mountain View House / CAN. Image © Jim Stephenson
White Rabbit House / Gundry & Ducker. Image © Andrew Meredith
AR Residence / DEDRAFT. Image © Nick Dearden
Johannes House Extension / MADAM architectuur. Image © Olmo Peeters
Monumen(t)huis Office Renovation / Declerck-Daels, Architecten. Image © Tim Van de Velde
Redefined Public Spaces

Bonfire Square / MAT Office. Image © Kangshuo Tang
Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos. Image © Patricio Zeiss
Superblock of Sant Antoni / Leku Studio. Image © Del Rio Bani
PARK PARK / Public City Architecture. Image © Kokemor Studio
TULIP – Your place at the table / ADHOC architectes. Image © Raphael Thibodeau
This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

