Construction and Design Trends of 2020: The Recurring, The Popular, The Relevant and The Substantial

As we look back at the architecture projects we have published in 2020, as part of our yearly review, we were able to distinguish many recurring elements and solutions in terms of materials, programs, and functions.
Since the architecture industry moves slightly slower than others, we found that many things in the construction and design that have been building up these past years have come out making strong statements this 2020. We believe, therefore, that trends in the architecture world could be defined not only by what has been recurrent and popular but also, what has proven to be relevant and substantial.
Here are some of the trends we have spotted this year, and that will certainly be part of the design agenda of the upcoming years.
1- Materials & Construction
Exposed Steel Structures
Glass Blocks
2- Interior Solutions
Curtains as Space Dividers
3- Green Invasion
Interior Gardens
Green Façades & Rooftops
4- Color
Color Monochrome
Accent Color
5- Programmatic Solutions
Extensions & Additions
Redefined Public Spaces
