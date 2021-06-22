Public Waterfront Pools : 10 Aquatics Facilities Bordering Rivers and Oceans

At first glance, building a pool right beside another body of water seems a little redundant. After all, why would someone choose to swim in a pool when they have a river or ocean to enjoy? However, for people with limited mobility and younger more inexperienced swimmers, natural bodies of water can prove both daunting and dangerous. Pools not only provide a controlled, secure space for them to enjoy aquatic activities, they also provide a connection with the surrounding landscape.
In any case, building a structure along the coast or a riverbank isn't simple. The process requires a profound understanding of the topography of both the land and the body of water. The ever-changing conditions of these landscapes caused by the ocean tides and the flow of the rivers blur the boundaries between manmade and natural structures and make designing and construction difficult. However, numerous architects and designers have taken the challenge and succeeded in building a connecting point between humans and these waterscapes.
In celebration of World Oceans Day, we've compiled a selection a 10 projects centered on coastal and riverside pools that serve as both a recreational and leisure facility and a point of access to the surrounding landscape.
Leça Swimming Pools / Alvaro Siza
- Location: Matosinhos, Portugal
- Year: 1966
Copenhagen Harbour Bath / BIG + JDS
- Location: Copenhagen, Denmark
- Year: 2003
Badeschiff / Wilk-Salinas Architekten
- Location: Berlin, Germany
- Year: 2005
The Floating Pool / Jonathan Kirschenfeld
- Location: New York, USA
- Year: 2007
Bondi Icebergs Club / 2RKS Architecture + Design
- Location: Bondi Beach, Australia
- Year: 2012
Hasle Harbour Bath / White
- Location: Bornholm, Denmark
- Year: 2013
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano
- Location: Mazatlán, Mexico
- Year: 2015
Sørenga Sjøbad / LPO arkitekter
- Location: Oslo, Norway
- Year: 2015
Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT
- Location: Aalborg, Denmark
- Year: 2017
Aarhus Harbor Bath / BIG
- Location: Aarhus, Denmark
- Year: 2018
- Related Article:
World Water Day: 10 Projects that Exemplify Water Conservation
See more pools or check out more articles on water in architecture, waterfronts, and floating architecture.