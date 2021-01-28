Submit a Project Advertise
World
  3. Antioquia's Educational Parks: 13 Examples of Learning-Centered Infrastructure in Colombia

Educational architecture is crucial for creating spaces that, not only nurture and mold the minds of the future generations, but also provide spaces for the wider public to come and share knowledge and ideas. 

In the Department of Antioquia, world famous for the innovative city of Medellín, the project Parques Educacionales, or Educational Parks, aims to provide spaces throughout the municipalities for teachers, students, and the public to engage in activities centered on science and technology. Along with giving communities the spaces and tools necessary to promote education and culture, the parks demonstrate the role of architecture in creating environments dedicated to learning. In this article, we highlight 13 of the parks and their impact on the communities they serve.

Parque Educativo Mayaba- Zaragoza Antioquia / ROHO + TAU

Place: Zaragoza Municipality, Zaragoza, Antioquia
Date: 2017

© Diana Ramirez
© Diana Ramirez

Educational Park For Reconciliation / Jaime Cabal Mejía + Jorge Buitrago Gutiérrez

Place: San Pedro de Urabá, Antioquia
Date: 2016

© Sergio Gómez
© Sergio Gómez

Educational Park Zenufaná / FP arquitectura

Place: Venecia, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Abejorral Educational Park - Astillero Del saber / DARP

Place: Abejorral, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Camilo Castaño
© Camilo Castaño

Entrerrios Educational Park / Laboratorio de Arquitectura y Paisaje

Place: Entrerríos, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Jaime Andrés Orozco
© Jaime Andrés Orozco

Río de Guaduas Educational Park / Célula Arquitectura

Place: Chigorodó, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Andrés Arias Marín
© Andrés Arias Marín

Uramita Educational Park / FP arquitectura

Lugar: Uramita, Antioquia
Fecha: 2015

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Mi Yuma Educational Park / Plan:b arquitectos

Place: Puerto Triunfo, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Marinilla Educational Park / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Place: Marinilla, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Rodrigo Dávila
© Rodrigo Dávila

Parque Educativo de Remedios / Relieve Arquitectura

Place: Remedios, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Isaac Ramírez
© Isaac Ramírez

San Vicente Ferrer Community Center / Plan:b arquitectos

Place: Rionegro-San Vicente Ferrer, San Vicente, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Raíces Educational Park / Taller Piloto Arquitectos

Places: El Peñón de Guatapé, Antioquia
Date: 2015

© Rolando Ocampo
© Rolando Ocampo

Vigía Del Fuerte Educational Park / Mauricio Valencia + Diana Herrera + Lucas Serna + Farhid Maya

Place: Vigía Del Fuerte, Antioquia
Date: 2014

© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

 

 

 

