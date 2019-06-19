Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto

Save this picture! Digitally Adapted Image. Image © Wikipedia User: Kulmalukko Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Finnish architect Alvar Aalto was a pioneer of modern architecture and design, especially in his use of organic, naturally derived materials. When he decided to embark on a career as an architect, he traveled to Helsinki, the only place where he could find academic training in the profession. His journey did not end there, however, as his work can be seen around the world. Here, we have mapped out 20 of his most notable works that must be seen up close and in-person to truly be appreciated.

“To make architecture more human is to make it better and to achieve a functionalism beyond the purely technical."

Guía de arquitectura: 20 obras de Alvar Aalto para visitar - Google My Maps Guía de arquitectura: 20 obras de Alvar Aalto para visitar

Address: Parviaisentie 9, Säynätsalo, Finland

Address: Sturenkatu 4, Helsinki, Finland

Save this picture! © Flickr User Wojtek Gurak Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Address: Wiesdorfer Str. 21, Düsseldorf, Germany

Address: Melalammentie 6, Jyväskylä, Finland

Address: Seminaarinkatu 15, Jyväskylän yliopisto, Finland

Address: Suvorovskiy Prospekt, 4, Vyborg, Leningradskaya Oblast, Russia,

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: Ninaraas Licensed under CC BY 4.0

Address: Röntgenstraße 81, Wolfsburg, Germany

Address: 2 Chemin du Saint-Sacrement, Bazoches-sur-Guyonne, France

Address: Piazza Alvar Aalto, 1, Riola BO, Italy

Address: 362 Memorial Dr, Cambridge, MA, United States

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: Kotivalo Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Aalto Studio

Address: Tiilimäki 20, Helsinki, Finland

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: TTKK Licensed under Public Domain

Helsinki Polytechnical University

Address: Miestentie 3, Espoo, Finland

Rovaniemi Library

Address: Jorma Eton tie 6, Rovaniemi, Finland

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: Vesa Linja-aho Licensed under CC BY 3.0

Bremen Apartment Building

Address: Philipp-Scheidemann-Straße 1, Bremen, Germany

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: Godewind Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 DE

Paimio Hospital

Address: Alvar Aallontie 275, Paimio, Finland

Three Crosses Church

Address: Ruokolahdentie 27, Imatra, Finland

Save this picture! © Wikipedia user: MKFI Licensed under Public Domain

Wolfsburg Cultural Center

Address: Alvar-Aalto-Kulturhaus, Porschestraße 51, Wolfsburg, German

Save this picture! © Wikipedia user: Zahlenmonster Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Seinäjoki Center

Address: Koulukatu 21, Seinäjoki, Finland

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: Kotivalo Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Rautatalo

Address: Keskuskatu 1-3, Helsinki, Finland

Save this picture! © Wikipedia User: Motopark Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Jyväskylä Museum

Address: Alvar Aallon katu 7, 40600 Jyväskylä, Finland