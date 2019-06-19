World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto

Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto

  • 07:00 - 19 June, 2019
  • by
  • Translated by Maggie Johnson
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto
Save this picture!
Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto, Digitally Adapted Image. Image © Wikipedia User: Kulmalukko Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Digitally Adapted Image. Image © Wikipedia User: Kulmalukko Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Finnish architect Alvar Aalto was a pioneer of modern architecture and design, especially in his use of organic, naturally derived materials. When he decided to embark on a career as an architect, he traveled to Helsinki, the only place where he could find academic training in the profession. His journey did not end there, however, as his work can be seen around the world. Here, we have mapped out 20 of his most notable works that must be seen up close and in-person to truly be appreciated.

“To make architecture more human is to make it better and to achieve a functionalism beyond the purely technical."

Guía de arquitectura: 20 obras de Alvar Aalto para visitar - Google My Maps

Guía de arquitectura: 20 obras de Alvar Aalto para visitar

Säynätsalo Town Hall

Address: Parviaisentie 9, Säynätsalo, Finland

Save this picture!
© Fernanda Castro
© Fernanda Castro

House of Culture

Address: Sturenkatu 4, Helsinki, Finland

Save this picture!
© Flickr User Wojtek Gurak Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0
© Flickr User Wojtek Gurak Licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Stephanuskirche

Address: Wiesdorfer Str. 21, Düsseldorf, Germany

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Samuel Ludwig
Cortesía de Samuel Ludwig

Muuratsalo Experimental House

Address: Melalammentie 6, Jyväskylä, Finland

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Jyvaskyla University Building

Address: Seminaarinkatu 15, Jyväskylän yliopisto, Finland

Save this picture!
© Nico Saieh
© Nico Saieh

Viipuri Library

Address: Suvorovskiy Prospekt, 4, Vyborg, Leningradskaya Oblast, Russia,

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Ninaraas Licensed under CC BY 4.0
© Wikipedia User: Ninaraas Licensed under CC BY 4.0

Heilig Geist Kirche

Address: Röntgenstraße 81, Wolfsburg, Germany

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Samuel Ludwig
Cortesía de Samuel Ludwig

Maison Louis Carré

Address: 2 Chemin du Saint-Sacrement, Bazoches-sur-Guyonne, France

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Samuel Ludwig
Cortesía de Samuel Ludwig

Riola Parish Church

Address: Piazza Alvar Aalto, 1, Riola BO, Italy

Save this picture!
© Franco Di Capua
© Franco Di Capua

MIT Baker House Dormitory

Address: 362 Memorial Dr, Cambridge, MA, United States

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Kotivalo Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikipedia User: Kotivalo Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Aalto Studio

Address: Tiilimäki 20, Helsinki, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: TTKK Licensed under Public Domain
© Wikipedia User: TTKK Licensed under Public Domain

Helsinki Polytechnical University

Address: Miestentie 3, Espoo, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Balcer~commonswiki Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikipedia User: Balcer~commonswiki Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Rovaniemi Library

Address: Jorma Eton tie 6, Rovaniemi, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Vesa Linja-aho Licensed under CC BY 3.0
© Wikipedia User: Vesa Linja-aho Licensed under CC BY 3.0

Bremen Apartment Building

Address: Philipp-Scheidemann-Straße 1, Bremen, Germany

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Godewind Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 DE
© Wikipedia User: Godewind Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 DE

Paimio Hospital

Address: Alvar Aallontie 275, Paimio, Finland

Save this picture!
© Flickr user: Leon. Licensed under: CC BY 2.0
© Flickr user: Leon. Licensed under: CC BY 2.0

Three Crosses Church

Address: Ruokolahdentie 27, Imatra, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia user: MKFI Licensed under Public Domain
© Wikipedia user: MKFI Licensed under Public Domain

 Wolfsburg Cultural Center

Address: Alvar-Aalto-Kulturhaus, Porschestraße 51, Wolfsburg, German

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia user: Zahlenmonster Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikipedia user: Zahlenmonster Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

 Seinäjoki Center

Address: Koulukatu 21, Seinäjoki, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Kotivalo Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikipedia User: Kotivalo Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Rautatalo

Address: Keskuskatu 1-3, Helsinki, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Motopark Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikipedia User: Motopark Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

 Jyväskylä Museum

Address: Alvar Aallon katu 7, 40600 Jyväskylä, Finland

Save this picture!
© Wikipedia User: Kulmalukko Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
© Wikipedia User: Kulmalukko Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

See more:

News Articles
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "Architecture Guide: 20 Must-See Works by Alvar Aalto" [Guía de arquitectura: 20 obras de Alvar Aalto para visitar] 19 Jun 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. Johnson, Maggie) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/918635/architecture-guide-20-must-see-works-by-alvar-aalto/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream