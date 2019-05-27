16 Outstanding Spanish Refurbishment Projects

+ 18

In the last few years, Europe has become a leader in refurbishment architecture by renovating and remodeling buildings and historic city centers. These initiatives have halted horizontal expansion and promote equitable city development.

This trend has not only become a contribution towards the densification and revitalization of underserved sectors but has also allowed families who had been displaced to the periphery to inhabit city centers and improve their quality of life.

Out of all the European countries, this trend is most apparent in Spain. To inspire and encourage the development of this type of architecture, please find below some examples of interior renovations in Spanish houses. Convent Carmen by Francesc Rifé Studio in Valencia, Spain has been selected as one of our finalist for the 2019 Refurbishment in Architecture Awards.