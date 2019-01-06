House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

+ 31

Collaborators Raquel Quirós, Lucía Balboa, María Domínguez Lucas

Furniture Design Kresta Design More Specs Less Specs

House P82, it is a mid-twentieth century apartment in the city center of Madrid, which was originally very compartmentalized and dark. Our project focused on offering a flexible distribution through big custom-made furniture pieces which hide sliding doors. This way, sunlight reaches every corner of the object. During the refurbishment, we discovered a unique structure made of concrete, which we have let shine through to create a contrast with the delicate, custom-designed furniture. A perfect example is the Kresta Design shelving lacquered in a coral color.

“Genuine” shelf:

It is a light, handmade shelving made of 1mm thick sheet metal and a 10mm hollow tube with baked enamel finish. Made to be light and firm. It is custom-made, from an architectural pattern that is shaped to fit the client’s site.

The rigidity is provided by diagrammatic elements with different angles that create a score, a stave where books and objects are collected as musical notes. It aims to be a simple and delicate design, a functional yet expressive object, calligraphy in the air inspired by Paul Klee's Angels.