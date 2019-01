House P82 / Lucas y Hernández – Gil

+ 31

Architects Lucas y Hernández – Gil

Location Salamanca, Madrid, Spain

Architects in Charge Cristina Domínguez Lucas and Fernando Hernández-Gil Ruano

Area 140.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs José Hevía

Manufacturers Loading...

Collaborators Raquel Quirós, Lucía Balboa, María Domínguez Lucas

Furniture Design Kresta Design More Specs Less Specs

House P82, it is a mid-twentieth century apartment in the city center of Madrid, which was originally very compartmentalized and dark. Our project focused on offering a flexible distribution through big custom-made furniture pieces which hide sliding doors. This way, sunlight reaches every corner of the object. During the refurbishment, we discovered a unique structure made of concrete, which we have let shine through to create a contrast with the delicate, custom-designed furniture. A perfect example is the Kresta Design shelving lacquered in a coral color.

“Genuine” shelf:

It is a light, handmade shelving made of 1mm thick sheet metal and a 10mm hollow tube with baked enamel finish. Made to be light and firm. It is custom-made, from an architectural pattern that is shaped to fit the client’s site.

The rigidity is provided by diagrammatic elements with different angles that create a score, a stave where books and objects are collected as musical notes. It aims to be a simple and delicate design, a functional yet expressive object, calligraphy in the air inspired by Paul Klee's Angels.