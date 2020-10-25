Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

Save this project
St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia© José Hevia+ 13

  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Houses, Refurbishment
Palma, Spain
  • Architects: Carles Oliver
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  105
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  José Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Huguet, Naturllar, Nordica Extraflamme
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Refurbishment project built with € 18,000 budget that aims to bring empty homes back into use for people in housing need, which is a huge problem right now at tourist areas like Mallorca island. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

€ 12,000 have been used for energy efficieny improvement (roof insulation and biomass stove) and € 6,000 for indoor rehabilitation. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

The project has been made with an urban sharecropping contract, paying rent for 3 years through the work, part of which has been done by self-construction. 

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

In order to be able to refurbish a 100 square meters dwelling with this amount, we worked along these lines:

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

1. NOT TO DO, as the best way to do.
2. DOMESTIC ARCHEOLOGY, to learn how economy of means has built our cities for centuries. 

3. BACK TO ARCH, as a way to open spaces without adding any kind of new material. To open a door is not the same than to build a door.

Save this picture!
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Carles Oliver
Office

Products

WoodStoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentSpain
Cite: "St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver" 25 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/882010/st-miquel-19-reforma-de-vivienda-carles-oliver> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© José Hevia

老建筑的“造”门手法！ St. Miquel 19 Refurbishment / Carles Oliver

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream