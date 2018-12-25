The Top 10 New Skyscrapers of 2018

Emporis has announced the results of its annual Emporis Skyscraper Award, recognizing the best new supertall buildings completed in the previous year. This year, the top prize was given to the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Baum Architects. The tapered tower, South Korea’s tallest, also houses the world’s highest glass-bottomed observation deck, for architects who can handle the 1820-foot (555-meter) drop.
Since 2000, the award has recognized newly-completed skyscrapers according to aesthetic and functional design criteria. Below, we have rounded up the top ten towers recognized by Emporis, including schemes by Zaha Hadid Architects, UNStudio, and SOM, spanning the globe from Italy to China, the USA to Kenya. You can see the results in more detail from the official Emporis website here.
1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Height: 1819ft (555m)
2: Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects
Location: Milan, Italy
Height: 582 ft (177m)
3: 150 North Riverside / Goettsch Partners, Inc
Location: Chicago, USA
Height: 752 ft (229m)
4: Raffles City Hangzhou / UNStudio
Location: Hangzhou, China
Height: 845 ft (257m)
5: The Ellipse / Arquitectonica with Haines Lundberg Waehler
Location: Jersey City, USA
Height: 444 ft (135m)
6: Azrieli Sharona / David Azrieli Group with Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners Ltd.
Location: Tel Aviv, Isreal
Height: 782 ft (238m)
7: River Point / Pickard Chilton Architects, Inc.
Location: Chicago, USA
Height: 730 ft (222m)
8: Ping An International Finance Center / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with China Construction Design International
Location: Shenzhen, China
Height: 1965 ft (599m)
9: Arena Tower / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP
Location: London, UK
Height: 489 ft (149m)
10: Britam Tower / GAPP Architects Western Cape with Triad Architects
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Height: 656 ft (200m)
News via: Emporis