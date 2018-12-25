World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Top 10 New Skyscrapers of 2018

The Top 10 New Skyscrapers of 2018

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Top 10 New Skyscrapers of 2018
Save this picture!
1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects. Image © Tim Griffith
1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects. Image © Tim Griffith

Emporis has announced the results of its annual Emporis Skyscraper Award, recognizing the best new supertall buildings completed in the previous year. This year, the top prize was given to the Lotte World Tower in Seoul, South Korea, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates and Baum Architects. The tapered tower, South Korea’s tallest, also houses the world’s highest glass-bottomed observation deck, for architects who can handle the 1820-foot (555-meter) drop.

Since 2000, the award has recognized newly-completed skyscrapers according to aesthetic and functional design criteria. Below, we have rounded up the top ten towers recognized by Emporis, including schemes by Zaha Hadid Architects, UNStudio, and SOM, spanning the globe from Italy to China, the USA to Kenya. You can see the results in more detail from the official Emporis website here.

1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects

Save this picture!
1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects. Image © Tim Griffith
1: Lotte World Tower / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with Baum Architects. Image © Tim Griffith

Location: Seoul, South Korea
Height: 1819ft (555m)

2: Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects

Save this picture!
2: Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow
2: Generali Tower / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

Location: Milan, Italy
Height: 582 ft (177m)

3: 150 North Riverside / Goettsch Partners, Inc

Save this picture!
3: 150 North Riverside / Goettsch Partners, Inc. Image © Tom Rossiter
3: 150 North Riverside / Goettsch Partners, Inc. Image © Tom Rossiter

Location: Chicago, USA
Height: 752 ft (229m)

4: Raffles City Hangzhou / UNStudio

Save this picture!
4: Raffles City Hangzhou / UNStudio. Image © Hufton+Crow
4: Raffles City Hangzhou / UNStudio. Image © Hufton+Crow

Location: Hangzhou, China
Height: 845 ft (257m)

5: The Ellipse / Arquitectonica with Haines Lundberg Waehler

Save this picture!
5: The Ellipse / Arquitectonica with Haines Lundberg Waehler. Image © Royce Douglas
5: The Ellipse / Arquitectonica with Haines Lundberg Waehler. Image © Royce Douglas

Location: Jersey City, USA
Height: 444 ft (135m)

6: Azrieli Sharona / David Azrieli Group with Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners Ltd.

Save this picture!
6: Azrieli Sharona / David Azrieli Group with Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners Ltd.. Image © Erez Gitai
6: Azrieli Sharona / David Azrieli Group with Moshe Zur Architects and Town Planners Ltd.. Image © Erez Gitai

Location: Tel Aviv, Isreal
Height: 782 ft (238m)

7: River Point / Pickard Chilton Architects, Inc.

Save this picture!
7: River Point / Pickard Chilton Architects, Inc.. Image © Tom Rossiter
7: River Point / Pickard Chilton Architects, Inc.. Image © Tom Rossiter

Location: Chicago, USA
Height: 730 ft (222m)

8: Ping An International Finance Center / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with China Construction Design International

Save this picture!
8: Ping An International Finance Center / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with China Construction Design International. Image © Tim Griffith
8: Ping An International Finance Center / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates with China Construction Design International. Image © Tim Griffith

Location: Shenzhen, China
Height: 1965 ft (599m)

9: Arena Tower / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

Save this picture!
9: Arena Tower / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Erez Gitai
9: Arena Tower / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP. Image © Erez Gitai

Location: London, UK
Height: 489 ft (149m)

10: Britam Tower / GAPP Architects Western Cape with Triad Architects

Save this picture!
10: Britam Tower / GAPP Architects Western Cape with Triad Architects. Image © Samuel Ndegwa
10: Britam Tower / GAPP Architects Western Cape with Triad Architects. Image © Samuel Ndegwa

Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Height: 656 ft (200m)

News via: Emporis

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "The Top 10 New Skyscrapers of 2018" 25 Dec 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/908226/the-top-10-new-skyscrapers-of-2018/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream