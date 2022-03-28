The interior design of a coffee shop can make-or-break an establishment. With an inviting design, you can transform drinking a simple cup of coffee into a wonderful experience. However, when you only have a few square meters and various machines and properties to distribute, finding an efficient configuration is not easy.
To help you make better use of small spaces, below we have gathered a selection of 30 small cafe projects alongside their design drawings.
Cite: Ott, Clara. "Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section" [Cafeterías pequeñas: 30 ejemplos y sus planimetrías] 28 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896529/small-cafe-designs-20-aspirational-examples-in-plan-and-section> ISSN 0719-8884