Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

+ 89

The interior design of a coffee shop can make-or-break an establishment. With an inviting design, you can transform drinking a simple cup of coffee into a wonderful experience. However, when you only have a few square meters and various machines and properties to distribute, finding an efficient configuration is not easy.

To help you make better use of small spaces, below we have gathered a selection of 30 small cafe projects alongside their design drawings.

Save this picture! Cortesía de Rare Studio Experimental

Save this picture! Cortesía de Rare Studio Experimental

Save this picture! Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesía de ark4lab of Architecture

Save this picture! Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership

Save this picture! Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership

Save this picture! Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Save this picture! Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Save this picture! Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Save this picture! Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects

Save this picture! Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects

Save this picture! Cortesía de I Like Design Studio

Save this picture! Cortesía de I Like Design Studio

Save this picture! Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Save this picture! Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia