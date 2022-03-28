We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

Save this article
Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section

Cortesía de xm3Cortesía de Andrés JaqueCortesía de Office AIOCortesía de I Like Design Studio+ 89

The interior design of a coffee shop can make-or-break an establishment. With an inviting design, you can transform drinking a simple cup of coffee into a wonderful experience. However, when you only have a few square meters and various machines and properties to distribute, finding an efficient configuration is not easy.

To help you make better use of small spaces, below we have gathered a selection of 30 small cafe projects alongside their design drawings.

Caffe del Popolo / Rare Studio Experimental

Save this picture!
© Ema Blom
© Ema Blom
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rare Studio Experimental
Cortesía de Rare Studio Experimental
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Rare Studio Experimental
Cortesía de Rare Studio Experimental

Renovation of Largo Ning Yang Road Shop / Atelier Waterside

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Atelier Waterslide
Cortesía de Atelier Waterslide
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Atelier Waterslide
Cortesía de Atelier Waterslide

% Arabica Coffee / ARCHIEE

Save this picture!
© Kobe
© Kobe
Save this picture!
Cortesía de ARCHIEE
Cortesía de ARCHIEE
Save this picture!
Cortesía de ARCHIEE
Cortesía de ARCHIEE

Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Schemata
Cortesía de Schemata
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Schemata
Cortesía de Schemata

Felix Café / Oficina Bravo

Save this picture!
© Carlos Molina
© Carlos Molina
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Oficina Bravo
Cortesía de Oficina Bravo
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Oficina Bravo
Cortesía de Oficina Bravo

GROUNDS Coffee / KOGAA

Save this picture!
© Alex Shoots Buildings
© Alex Shoots Buildings
Save this picture!
Cortesía de KOGAA
Cortesía de KOGAA
Save this picture!
Cortesía de KOGAA
Cortesía de KOGAA

Cafe 7 YAD / SUBTEXT

Save this picture!
© Texture on Texture
© Texture on Texture
Save this picture!
Cortesía de SUBTEXT
Cortesía de SUBTEXT
Save this picture!
Cortesía de SUBTEXT
Cortesía de SUBTEXT

CUUN Coffee / Design Studio Maoom

Save this picture!
© Soulgraph Photography
© Soulgraph Photography
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio Maoom
Cortesía de Studio Maoom
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio Maoom
Cortesía de Studio Maoom

Pinheiros Coffee / Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura
Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura
Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura
Cortesía de Studio Boscardin Corsi Arquitetura

Culto Café / Taller Capitán

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Taller Capitán
Cortesía de Taller Capitán
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Taller Capitán
Cortesía de Taller Capitán

12,000 pink-painted wooden sticks / Ideo arquitectura

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura
Cortesía de Ideo arquitectura

Black Drop Coffee Shop / ark4lab of Architecture

Save this picture!
© studiovd.gr
© studiovd.gr
Save this picture!
Cortesía de ark4lab of Architecture
Cortesía de ark4lab of Architecture

Jury / Biasol

Save this picture!
© Martina Gemmola
© Martina Gemmola
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Biasol
Cortesía de Biasol
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Biasol
Cortesía de Biasol

DALLAH / Associated Architects Partnership

Save this picture!
© Joao Morgado
© Joao Morgado
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership
Cortesía de Associated Architects Partnership

Proti Proudu Bistro / Mimosa architekti

Save this picture!
© BoysPlayNice
© BoysPlayNice
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti
Cortesía de Mimosa architekti

Fumi / Alberto Caiola

Save this picture!
© Dirk Weiblen
© Dirk Weiblen
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Alberto Caiola
Cortesía de Alberto Caiola

U Coppu / Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis
Cortesía de Studio DiDeA + Dario De Benedictis

Embajada Espress / sporaarchitects

Save this picture!
© Danyi Balázs
© Danyi Balázs
Save this picture!
Cortesía de sporaarchitects
Cortesía de sporaarchitects
Save this picture!
Cortesía de sporaarchitects
Cortesía de sporaarchitects

zmianatematu / xm3

Save this picture!
© Paulina Sasinowska (smileUPyourself), Mateusz Wójcicki
© Paulina Sasinowska (smileUPyourself), Mateusz Wójcicki
Save this picture!
Cortesía de xm3
Cortesía de xm3
Save this picture!
Cortesía de xm3
Cortesía de xm3

OJALÁ / Andrés Jaque

Save this picture!
© Miguel de Guzmán
© Miguel de Guzmán
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque
Cortesía de Andrés Jaque

Big Small Coffee + B&B / Office AIO

Save this picture!
© Yu Cheng
© Yu Cheng
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Office AIO
Cortesía de Office AIO
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Office AIO
Cortesía de Office AIO

El Moro / Cadena Concept Design

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
via Cadena Concept Design
via Cadena Concept Design
Save this picture!
via Cadena Concept Design
via Cadena Concept Design

To Tsai Tea Room / Georges Batzios Architects

Save this picture!
© Konstantinos Kontos
© Konstantinos Kontos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects
Cortesía de Georges Batzios Architects

Estação Ciência Cafe / Una Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos
Cortesía de Una Arquitetos

Invisible Coffee Room / I Like Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Soopakorn Srisakul
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio
Cortesía de I Like Design Studio

Verdin / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Save this picture!
© MCA Estúdio
© MCA Estúdio
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura
Cortesía de Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Be.Re / Filippo Bombace

Save this picture!
© Serena Eller Vanicher
© Serena Eller Vanicher
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace
Cortesía de Filippo Bombace

The Platform / Lukstudio

Save this picture!
© Peter Dixie
© Peter Dixie
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Lukstudio
Cortesía de Lukstudio

Chimney Café / GOA

Save this picture!
© Lu Hengzhong
© Lu Hengzhong
Save this picture!
Cortesía de GOA
Cortesía de GOA
Save this picture!
Cortesía de GOA
Cortesía de GOA

Oop Coffee / PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia

Save this picture!
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
© Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia
Save this picture!
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia
Cortesía de PAA Arquitetura Comercial + Marina Garcia

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Clara Ott
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ott, Clara. "Small Cafe Designs: 30 Aspirational Examples in Plan & Section" [Cafeterías pequeñas: 30 ejemplos y sus planimetrías] 28 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896529/small-cafe-designs-20-aspirational-examples-in-plan-and-section> ISSN 0719-8884
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Takumi Ota

小小咖啡屋设计：20个理想平面及剖面案例

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream