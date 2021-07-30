Felix Café / Oficina Bravo

-
Architects: Oficina Bravo
- Area: 56 m²
- Year: 2021
- Photographs: Carlos Molina
-
Lead Architect: Sebastián Bravo
- Design Team:Catalina Cárcamo, Sergio Reyes
- Design:Simón Sepúlveda
- Clients:Felix Café
- City:Providencia
- Country:Chile
Text description provided by the architects. FELIX is a small specialty coffee shop in Providencia, Santiago. The shop is located in a staggered space that for the last 30 years had been used as a laundromat.
After emptying the space —exposing both levels of the shop— we projected a single piece of furniture, a semi-transparent metal shelf to organize the space. This shelf serves both as storage space, a visual separator between the public area and the kitchen, as well as the coffee bar. The counter, also in blue metal, has a detachable section that is designed to fit perfectly in the access door, enabling it to operate as a window shop when needed.
The consistent use of a limited number of materials including thin metal profiles painted in a striking cobalt blue, armored glass, and a custom-designed tile helps generate a simple yet memorable visual language.