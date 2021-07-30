Felix Café / Oficina Bravo

+ 23

Design Team: Catalina Cárcamo, Sergio Reyes

Design: Simón Sepúlveda

Clients: Felix Café

City: Providencia

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. FELIX is a small specialty coffee shop in Providencia, Santiago. The shop is located in a staggered space that for the last 30 years had been used as a laundromat.

After emptying the space —exposing both levels of the shop— we projected a single piece of furniture, a semi-transparent metal shelf to organize the space. This shelf serves both as storage space, a visual separator between the public area and the kitchen, as well as the coffee bar. The counter, also in blue metal, has a detachable section that is designed to fit perfectly in the access door, enabling it to operate as a window shop when needed.

The consistent use of a limited number of materials including thin metal profiles painted in a striking cobalt blue, armored glass, and a custom-designed tile helps generate a simple yet memorable visual language.