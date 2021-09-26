We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Chiyoda City, Japan
© Takumi Ota
Text description provided by the architects. This tiny cafe at Kanda Manseibashi is the eleventh store Blue Bottle Coffee opened in Japan. It is their smallest store with a floor area of 25m2 and the first takeout-only cafe without seating inside.

© Takumi Ota
Plan
© Takumi Ota
It is situated under a 100-year old railway bridge (for the Chuo Line) constructed of brick. Our design focused on how to integrate the cafe into this attractive existing environment with a long history.

We removed the existing plasterboard finishes on the walls and ceiling and incorporated the exposed structure made of red bricks and concrete in the space.

© Takumi Ota
The white volume constituting a counter is placed as if being wrapped inside the solid structural frame. We hope this tiny cafe will continue to integrate with the city. 

© Takumi Ota
Project location

Address:1-chōme-25-4 Kanda Sudachō, Chiyoda City, Tōkyō-to 101-0041, Japan

About this office
Schemata Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Blue Bottle Coffee Kanda Manseibashi Cafe / Schemata Architects" 26 Sep 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914310/blue-bottle-coffee-kanda-manseibashi-cafe-schemata-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

