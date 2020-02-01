World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Uruguay
  5. Culto Café / Taller Capitán

Culto Café / Taller Capitán

Save this project
Culto Café / Taller Capitán

© Marcos Guiponi © Marcos Guiponi © Marcos Guiponi Cortesía de Taller Capitán + 18

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Coffee Shop
Montevideo, Uruguay
  • Architects: Taller Capitán
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 63.0
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020
  • Photographs Photographs: Marcos Guiponi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Anibal ABBATE, FAMIQ, Masisa, PMMA, Sayerlack
  • Branding Design: Estudio Mundial
  • Client: Culto Café
  • Collaborator: Natalia Rivero Pascale
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Text description provided by the architects. Culto is a coffee shop located in the Old City, on the Sarandí pedestrian street, emblematic street of the historic center of the city of Montevideo. The place where it is located dates from the beginning of the 20th century, a historical moment of apogee and abundance in the “Switzerland of America”.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

At the time of starting the work the premises were in a ruinous state, the primary premise was to give that forgotten corner its former brightness. Two concepts, “elegant ruins” and the crypt, were raised as the axes of the project, the latter as a symbolic element of the coffee cult. Around these two conceptual lines the project was organized: conserve the ruinous walls with their marks of the passage of time, as well as the period mosaic floor, and the recovery of the original openings. In contrast to these elements, the new was added: the use of green color and the yellow zinc bath, the latter emulating in a contemporary way the ancient bronzes characteristic of the time. It was sought to generate a contrast, between what was left, the ruins, and what was imposed, the crypt and the zinc.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Taller Capitán
Cortesía de Taller Capitán

Culto comes among other connotations to the "cult of coffee" to strengthen this idea the reference was the Crypt of the Lord of Patience, located a few blocks within the historic center, it highlights the arches, the offerings with candles and the striped walls with the supplications of the faithful. The crypt ex officio access to the toilets, being a lit candle being its bottom the wall in ruins. The furniture was designed specifically for this project, entirely with yellow zinc finish, upholstered in black chenille, the function attributed to it is to condense the ideas that the commercial premises wants to convey, where the client interacts with the context being a participant of the experience sought.

Save this picture!
© Marcos Guiponi
© Marcos Guiponi

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Cd Vieja, 11000 Montevideo, Departamento de Montevideo, Uruguay

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Taller Capitán
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Uruguay
Cite: "Culto Café / Taller Capitán" [Culto Café / Taller Capitán] 01 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/932701/culto-cafe-taller-capitan/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream