  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Winners of the 2018 Building of the Year Awards

Winners of the 2018 Building of the Year Awards

Winners of the 2018 Building of the Year Awards
Save this picture!
Winners of the 2018 Building of the Year Awards

With nearly 100,000 votes cast during the last two weeks, we are happy to present the winners of the 2018 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards. This peer-based, crowdsourced architecture award showcases projects chosen by ArchDaily readers who filtered thousands of projects down to the 15 best works featured on ArchDaily in 2017.

As in previous years, the winners showcase a wide spectrum of different types of building, giving an insight into how diverse the profession has become in recent decades. High-profile practices take their place as ever, with winners such as Foster + Partners’ Apple Store in Chicago and OMA’s office building in the Hague showing that establishment firms are still able to make their mark, as in more traditional award systems. Alongside these are previously unsung heroes, such as Emergency Architecture & Human Rights with their series of classrooms for the children of the Za’atari refugee camp in Jordan—designers who have demonstrated their ability to make real, positive change where it is needed most. Finally, there are projects such as the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation by El Equipo de Mazzanti or Heatherwick Studio’s Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, which challenge the still-common belief that world-class examples of virtuoso architecture are concentrated only in historically privileged parts of the globe such as the US, Europe, and Japan.

The winning buildings represent the values of our mission, bringing inspiration, knowledge, and tools to architects around the world. Neither ArchDaily nor the Building of the Year Awards would be possible without the continued generosity of the firms that choose to publish their projects with ArchDaily every year, or without the engaged readers who take part in the voting process. Congratulations to all the winners!

Best Applied Products: CaixaForum Sevilla / Vázquez Consuegra

Save this picture!
© Jesus Granada
© Jesus Granada

Commercial Architecture: Apple Store Michigan Avenue, Chicago / Foster + Partners

Save this picture!
© Nigel Young
© Nigel Young

Cultural Architecture: Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa / Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Educational Architecture: Children Village / Rosenbaum + Aleph Zero

Save this picture!
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Healthcare Architecture: Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation / El Equipo de Mazzanti

Save this picture!
© Alejandro Arango
© Alejandro Arango

Hospitality Architecture: KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

Save this picture!
© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Houses: Optical Glass House / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Save this picture!
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc
© Koji Fuji / Nacasa & Partners Inc

Housing: Huangshan Mountain Village / MAD Architects

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Industrial Architecture: Herdade Of Freixo Winery / Frederico Valsassina Arquitectos

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Interior Architecture: Nike New York Headquarters / WSDIA | WeShouldDoItAll + STUDIOS Architecture

Save this picture!
© Floto+Warner
© Floto+Warner

Offices: RIJNSTRAAT 8 / Ellen van Loon / OMA

Save this picture!
Photograph by Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti, © OMA
Photograph by Delfino Sisto Legnani and Marco Cappelletti, © OMA

Public Architecture: Zaryadye Park / Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Save this picture!
© Iwan Baan
© Iwan Baan

Religious Architecture: Waterside Buddist Shrine / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO

Small Scale Architecture: 100 Classrooms for Refugee Children / Emergency Architecture & Human Rights

Save this picture!
© Martina Rubino
© Martina Rubino

Sports Architecture: Gymnasium of New Campus of Tianjin University / Atelier Li Xinggang

Save this picture!
© Haiting Sun
© Haiting Sun

This year ArchDaily partnered again with Saint Gobain to present the Building of the Year Awards.

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Winners of the 2018 Building of the Year Awards" 07 Feb 2018. ArchDaily.

