KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

© Nguyen Thai Thach

  • Curated by Fernanda Castro
Coffee Shop
Láng Thượng, Vietnam
  • Architects: Farming Architects
  Area: 88.0 m2
  Year: 2017
  Photographs: Nguyen Thai Thach
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Bat trang Ceramic Company, Ningbo Addlux Electric, Vietnam
© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the construction is a café space combined with KOI aquarium, a kind of fish known as the Japanese national fish. The construction is based on a three storey house with a front yard having a total area of 88m2 (5.5m x 16m), with the requirement of designing steel structure easy to install and remove. In addition, the entire interior from the ceiling to the furniture is reused from the wood pallet material available from the owner.

© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Sections
Sections
© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

KOI CAFÉ space makes an initial impression by using the Batrang double traditional tile for the facade of the building. The roof is like a layer of film that covers the entire facade, creating an impression and attracting attention by the difference with the surrounding buildings.

Originally published on December 07, 2017

© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

© Nguyen Thai Thach
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 646 Đường Láng, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Farming Architects
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Coffee Shop Vietnam
Cite: "KOI Cafe / Farming Architects" 28 Dec 2019. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Nguyen Thai Thach

KOI 咖啡店，红砖相衬锦鲤相伴 / Farming Architects

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

