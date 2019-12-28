KOI Cafe / Farming Architects

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. The aim of the construction is a café space combined with KOI aquarium, a kind of fish known as the Japanese national fish. The construction is based on a three storey house with a front yard having a total area of 88m2 (5.5m x 16m), with the requirement of designing steel structure easy to install and remove. In addition, the entire interior from the ceiling to the furniture is reused from the wood pallet material available from the owner.

KOI CAFÉ space makes an initial impression by using the Batrang double traditional tile for the facade of the building. The roof is like a layer of film that covers the entire facade, creating an impression and attracting attention by the difference with the surrounding buildings.

Originally published on December 07, 2017