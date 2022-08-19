Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital

Situated on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, Beirut is one of the oldest cities in the world that has been shaped throughout its 5,000 year history by Phoenicians, Romans, Greeks, and the Ottomans. The Lebanese capital has been for decades a cosmopolitan city and a focal cultural and geographical link between Europe and the Middle East.
Often labeled as a resilient city, Beirut has been subject to numerous devastating events throughout its history, from a brutal 15-year civil war to one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history. Nowadays, the city boasts a skyline full of contrasts, where contemporary buildings rise alongside Ottoman, Roman, and Byzantine ruins. Its architecture, along with its renowned cuisine, distinguished night life, archaeological sites, and hospitable people have reclaimed it as a sought-after touristic destination.
If you plan on visiting Beirut soon to explore all of what the vibrant city has to offer, we've put together a list of 20 contemporary projects built by acclaimed local and international architects that will introduce you to the Lebanese capital's architecture scene. The list features residential, commercial, educational, and mixed-use developments spread across the city and its peripheries.
