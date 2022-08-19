Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Architecture City Guide
  3. Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital

Situated on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, Beirut is one of the oldest cities in the world that has been shaped throughout its 5,000 year history by Phoenicians, Romans, Greeks, and the Ottomans. The Lebanese capital has been for decades a cosmopolitan city and a focal cultural and geographical link between Europe and the Middle East.

Often labeled as a resilient city, Beirut has been subject to numerous devastating events throughout its history, from a brutal 15-year civil war to one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history. Nowadays, the city boasts a skyline full of contrasts, where contemporary buildings rise alongside Ottoman, Roman, and Byzantine ruins. Its architecture, along with its renowned cuisine, distinguished night life, archaeological sites, and hospitable people have reclaimed it as a sought-after touristic destination.

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 12 of 21Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 9 of 21Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 5 of 21Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 15 of 21+ 21

If you plan on visiting Beirut soon to explore all of what the vibrant city has to offer, we've put together a list of 20 contemporary projects built by acclaimed local and international architects that will introduce you to the Lebanese capital's architecture scene. The list features residential, commercial, educational, and mixed-use developments spread across the city and its peripheries.

Zaitunay Bay and Town Quay / Steven Holl Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 8 of 21
Zaitunay Bay and Town Quay / Steven Holl Architects . Image Courtesy of Steven Holl Architects

Beirut Souks / Rafael Moneo

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 5 of 21
Beirut Souks / Rafael Moneo. Image © Bahaa Ghoussainy

CGM CMA Headquarters / Nabil Gholam

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 6 of 21
CGM CMA Headquarters / Nabil Gholam. Image © Géraldine Bruneel

USJ Campus of Sport and Innovation / Youssef Tohmé and 109 Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 9 of 21
USJ Campus de L’Innovation et du Sport / 109 Architects with Youssef Tohmé. Image Courtesy of 109 Architects

B018 / Bernard Khoury Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 7 of 21
B018 / Bernard Khoury Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Charles Hostler Student Center / VJAA

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 2 of 21
Charles Hostler Student Center / VJAA. Image © Paul Crosby

Beirut Terraces / Herzog & de Meuron

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 3 of 21
Beirut Terraces / Herzog & de Meuron. Image © Iwan Baan

3Beirut / Foster + Partners

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 16 of 21
3Beirut / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

Stone Garden / Lina Ghotmeh

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 11 of 21
Stone Garden Apartment Building / Lina Ghotmeh Architecture. Image © Iwan Baan

First National Bank HQ / Raed Abillama Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 10 of 21
First National Bank HQ / Raed Abillama Architects. Image © Wissam Chaaya

Plot # 1282 / Bernard Khoury / DW5

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 12 of 21
Plot # 1282 / Bernard Khoury / DW5. Image © Ieva Saudargaite

BAU Rooftop Lounge Bar / Rabih Geha Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 13 of 21
BAU Rooftop Lounge Bar / Rabih Geha Architects. Image © Tony Elieh, BAU

Images d'Orient / Rabih Geha Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 15 of 21
Images d'Orient / Rabih Geha Architects. Image © Tony Elieh

Issam Fares Institute / Zaha Hadid

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 14 of 21
Issam Fares Institute – American University of Beirut / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

Marina Towers Beirut / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 17 of 21
Marina Towers Beirut / Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. Image © ir_abella / Shutterstock

Spine Beirut Rooftop Bar / Gregory Gatserelia

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 21 of 21
Spine Beirut Rooftop Bar / Gregory Gatserelia. Image © Standalone Group

Aishti Foundation / Adjaye Associates

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 18 of 21
Aishti Foundation / Adjaye Associates. Image © Julien Lanoo

Holcom Headquarter / Lombardini22 + DEGW

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 20 of 21
Holcom Headquarter / Lombardini22 + DEGW. Image © Ieva Saudargaite

Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 4 of 21
Saleh Barakat Gallery / L.E.FT Architects. Image © Ieva Saudargaite

Nestlé Waters Beirut Headquarters / Bernard Mallat Architects + Walid Zeidan

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital - Image 19 of 21
Nestlé Waters Beirut Headquarters / Bernard Mallat Architects + Walid Zeidan. Image © Ieva Saudargaite

