Overgrown Ruins Reflecting Urban Decay. Image © Michael Gaylard from Horsham, UK under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license.

Architecture is commonly examined through its visible form, materials and spatial organisation. The physical fabric of a building can also retain evidence of events and alterations that are not apparent from its present appearance. Cracks, repairs and structural changes may indicate when and how a building was modified, while photographs and material fragments can provide further evidence about the circumstances surrounding those changes. Forensic investigation examines these traces, using the built environment and its surrounding records to establish how particular events, alterations or failures occurred.

One prominent example is Forensic Architecture, an interdisciplinary research agency based at Goldsmiths, University of London. Working across architecture, research, filmmaking, science and legal investigation, the agency examines contested events and human rights violations. Its investigations bring together architectural models, satellite imagery, photographs, video footage, physical evidence and witness testimony. Architectural methods are used here to examine existing spaces and reconstruct events that have taken place within them.

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Existing buildings often contain evidence of successive alterations and repairs. Changes in masonry, structural additions and layers of later finishes can record how a building has been modified over time. Differences in brickwork, inserted structural members or paint layers beneath later finishes can help establish the sequence of these changes. Compared with historical drawings and photographs, such details can indicate when different parts of a building were constructed, replaced or altered.

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The US National Park Service's Preservation Brief 35: Understanding Old Buildings – The Process of Architectural Investigation sets out an approach that combines historical research with the physical examination and documentation of a building. Written records, maps, photographs and oral accounts are considered alongside the building itself. A historical document may establish when an alteration took place; examination of the physical fabric can then reveal how it was constructed and what earlier material it replaced.

At urban scale, this investigation extends beyond individual buildings. Evidence of change is distributed across streets, infrastructure, buildings and successive patterns of land use. Historical photographs and maps can be compared with surviving structures and street patterns, while residents' accounts can help establish how particular spaces have been occupied and used. The evidence therefore needs to be considered at the scale at which the event or transformation took place.

The investigation of the Beirut Port Explosion on 4 August 2020 illustrates how separate visual records can be assembled into a spatial reconstruction. Working with the Egyptian publication Mada Masr, Forensic Architecture examined photographs and videos recorded from different parts of Beirut to reconstruct the sequence of events at Warehouse 12.

Investigators geolocated individual videos and plotted each camera's field of view against a three-dimensional model of Beirut. Footage without metadata was synchronised by comparing changes in the shape and movement of the smoke plumes. The analysis identified four separate plumes emerging from different parts of the warehouse over approximately fourteen minutes. Photographs from January 2020 and a video recorded in December 2019 were also used to reconstruct the warehouse interior. This model helped investigators estimate the area occupied by the 2,750 bags of ammonium nitrate.

The reconstruction depended on establishing where each recording had been made, what it showed and when it had been recorded. By aligning the footage with earlier images of Warehouse 12, investigators could examine the available visual evidence within a shared spatial and chronological framework. The model provided a means of comparing individual recordings, while the reliability of the reconstruction remained dependent on the quality and context of the underlying material.

Combining recordings requires investigators to establish their authenticity and provenance. Developed by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the University of California - Berkeley Human Rights Center, the Berkeley Protocol on Digital Open Source Investigations sets out standards for the identification, collection, preservation and analysis of digital information. It addresses the credibility and authenticity of sources, the context in which material is collected and the safety of those who provide it.

These considerations also affect how architectural models are constructed and interpreted. A three-dimensional model can position recordings within a building and help compare camera locations, sightlines and the sequence of events. Its accuracy, however, depends on the evidence used to establish those positions and relationships. A reconstruction may be geometrically precise while still relying on incomplete records or assumptions that affect its interpretation.

Forensic Architecture used three-dimensional modelling to examine the progression of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. The investigation collected hundreds of videos recorded by residents and members of the public, then positioned the footage on a wireframe model of the tower using projection mapping. Aligning each recording with its camera location and viewpoint allowed investigators to compare the spread of the fire across different parts of the building.

A separate Forensic Architecture project, Situated Testimonies (2024), used three-dimensional models of Grenfell Tower and its surroundings during interviews with eleven people affected by the fire. The participants included survivors, bereaved family members and nearby residents. The models provided spatial references through which they could describe their experiences of that night, and their accounts were considered alongside video and audio evidence.

A staircase, corridor or window could serve as a reference point when a participant described where they had been and what they could see. The model helped locate these accounts within the building and its surroundings, while the testimony remained the participant's own description of the event. The two Grenfell projects therefore used architectural models in different ways: one aligned visual records to examine the progression of the fire; the other supported interviews by giving participants a spatial reference for describing their experiences.

The publication of a forensic reconstruction also involves decisions about how evidence is interpreted and presented. A photograph can be authentic yet misleading when separated from its context. A model may show where people, buildings and objects were positioned without explaining the social or institutional conditions surrounding an event. In investigations involving survivors or witnesses to traumatic events, the publication of identifying details or sensitive testimony can create additional risks. The Berkeley Protocol's safeguards for handling sensitive material and protecting sources are relevant to these decisions, particularly when evidence is made publicly accessible.

UNESCO's Recommendation on the Historic Urban Landscape provides a broader framework for understanding the values and processes that shape historic urban areas. It considers their natural and cultural setting, including infrastructure, patterns of land use, social practices and intangible heritage. This places individual buildings within the wider patterns of occupation, activity and change that shape the historic city.

Documenting the physical condition of a place is one part of establishing its history. The examination of buildings and urban spaces needs to be considered alongside historical records and the knowledge of people who live or work in the area. A detailed spatial model can still provide an incomplete account if it is not checked against the historical record and the experiences of people connected to the place. UNESCO's framework broadens the scope of this inquiry, although it serves a different purpose from the evidentiary methods used in forensic investigations.

Forensic methods are often associated with investigations of conflict, disasters and human rights violations. Some of the underlying methods of examining physical evidence also have relevance to architectural research and conservation, although the aims of these practices differ. Forensic reconstruction seeks to establish what happened in a particular place and sequence of events. Architectural investigation for conservation examines how a building was constructed, altered and maintained over time. It draws on the physical fabric, construction details and historical documentation to establish the building's development and condition.

Before conservation or adaptation begins, this investigation can identify successive phases of construction, distinguish later additions from earlier fabric and record changes that may not appear in the original drawings. Comparing the building with historical documentation can also help identify discrepancies between its recorded design and its present condition. These findings provide a basis for decisions about which elements require repair, retention or alteration.

The Beirut Port and Grenfell Tower investigations show how photographs, video footage, architectural models and testimony can be brought together to examine events in the built environment. The National Park Service's guidance points to a related method in conservation, where physical examination and historical research establish how a building has changed over time. Across these different applications, the interpretation remains dependent on the evidence available and the limits of each source.

For architects, examining existing fabric alongside historical records and the accounts of people connected to a place can inform decisions about repair, conservation and adaptation. Recording the sequence of alterations, identifying the limits of the available evidence and documenting the assumptions behind an interpretation can help ensure that decisions about an existing building are based on a clearer understanding of its history and condition.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Beyond Buildings: Architectural Imaginaries and the Evolving Language of Design, proudly presented by Gendo .



Gendo is an AI design canvas built for architecture studios. Gendo supports this topic because the tools architects use to imagine have always shaped what they build. Understanding that shift matters more than any single render.



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