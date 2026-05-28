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Curatorial Work as City-Making: Design Trust’s Marisa Yiu on Exhibitions and Spatial Agency

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In Hong Kong, where architecture is often driven by real estate logic, infrastructure, and accelerated development, the space for bodily-scaled civic experimentation can be surprisingly narrow. This is where Design Trust has become distinctive. As a grant-making and project-enabling platform, it supports spatial interventions that sit between architecture, research, and public programming—work that is often too modest, collective, or uncertain to fit conventional client–architect pipelines.

At the center of this work is Marisa Yiu, whose leadership positions Design Trust as both an enabler and a cultural actor. Through initiatives such as Micro-Parks Hong Kong, alongside exhibitions and public programs, the organization treats discourse and prototyping as forms of spatial agency, linking designers, communities, institutions, and policy conversations while foregrounding questions of stewardship, maintenance, and the "afterlife" of public space.

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Curatorial Work as City-Making: Design Trust’s Marisa Yiu on Exhibitions and Spatial Agency" 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041822/curatorial-work-as-city-making-design-trusts-marisa-yiu-on-exhibitions-and-spatial-agency> ISSN 0719-8884

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