MASS: A Non-Profit Model for Architecture in Service of Society

Save this picture! Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund / MASS. Image © Iwan Baan

At the time of writing, an article by Martyn Evans asked 'Is Architecture in Crisis?' In the same year, Reinier de Graaf published the book 'Architecture Against Architecture,' where he set out fourteen problems with the profession and discipline. The question of a crisis in architecture is a perennial one. Referring to architecture as a profession, it rears its head especially when economic downturns are expected or in full swing. Simultaneously, there are ongoing questions regarding the effectiveness of architecture at dealing with the pressing matters of the globe and society—housing, climate change, and human development. One venture that attempts to address these questions is MASS, established in Rwanda not long after the 2008 financial crisis. The clue is in the name, which stands for Model of Architecture Serving Society. MASS was created as a different way of practicing architecture.

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Martyn Evans, specifically referring to the United Kingdom, wonders if the current crisis may be a more permanent state of affairs rather than part of a cycle. He notes the unpredictability of firms' incomes, while developers, one of the primary commissioners of architects, are more cautious and slower on expenditure. Sources from the RIBA indicate that previous crises created reductions in workload as much as 50% between peaks and troughs. While these periods of crisis often begin in the developed countries, the Global South is far from immune.