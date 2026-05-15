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Reading the Territory: The Landscapes of Estudio Ome

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Based in Mexico City, Estudio Ome, founded by Susana Rojas Saviñón and Hortense Blanchard, is an architectural and landscape practice working across forests, volcanic terrains, urban fragments, and former industrial sites. Winner of the ArchDaily 2025 Next Practices Awards, the studio develops projects through sustained observation of ecological and territorial conditions, where design decisions arise directly from the behavior of soil, water, vegetation, and ground.

Each project begins with repeated encounters. The terrain is first approached through walking and prolonged observation, letting drainage patterns, erosion, and seasonal shifts become legible before any formal measurement occurs. These visits form the basis for interpreting both visible and subterranean layers—hydrology and historical transformations that continue to exert force on the surface.

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Valentina Díaz
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Cite: Valentina Díaz. "Reading the Territory: The Landscapes of Estudio Ome" 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041428/reading-the-territory-the-landscapes-of-estudio-ome> ISSN 0719-8884

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