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"Calibrated Instability": Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light

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Daryan Knoblauch's work sits at the intersection of architecture and live cultural production, with a focus on how space is made legible through tension and atmosphere. Rather than treating temporary work as a lesser category of architecture, Knoblauch approaches installations, stages, and event architectures as full disciplinary problems—where enclosure, stability, light, and movement must be resolved with the same seriousness as any building, often under tighter constraints and faster timelines.

Across projects, a consistent thread is the productive tension between high-modern precision and an intentionally raw clarity of assembly. Membranes and lightweight systems are not deployed as surface effects, but as structural and spatial instruments—tuned to wind, load, and occupation, and calibrated to produce a sublimity that is felt as much as it is seen. Here, ephemerality is not simply a duration, but a design condition: temporality makes forces—weather, wear, performance—more visible, and demands an ethic of making that is both exacting and adaptable.

"Calibrated Instability": Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light - Image 2 of 9"Calibrated Instability": Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light - Image 3 of 9"Calibrated Instability": Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light - Image 4 of 9"Calibrated Instability": Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light - Image 5 of 9Calibrated Instability: Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light - More Images+ 4

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. ""Calibrated Instability": Daryan Knoblauch on Building With Tension, Time, and Light" 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041066/calibrated-instability-daryan-knoblauch-on-building-with-tension-time-and-light> ISSN 0719-8884

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