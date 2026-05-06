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Espai Verd: The Habitable Utopia of Valencia’s Green Cathedral

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  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Even the most distracted passerby is captured by the monumental presence of this structure in Valencia’s established Benimaclet neighborhood. Before it, any attempt at rational apprehension quickly dissolves. Its constructive logic seems to escape comprehension as the space unfolds through tensions and deviations, where nothing is immediately given. Between masses of concrete and the insurgent force of vegetation, an almost choreographic play of planes, angles, and rotations emerges. In the vertigo of this encounter, one realizes that the building was not made to be understood, but to be experienced.

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Conceived by the Spanish architect Antonio Cortés Ferrando in collaboration with the CSPT group, Espai Verd represents one of the most radical residential experiments in late twentieth-century European architecture. It is a building born not as a response to the housing market, but from a collective unease: the possibility of living in the city without giving up nature.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Espai Verd: The Habitable Utopia of Valencia’s Green Cathedral" [Espai Verd: A Utopia Habitável da Catedral Verde de Valência] 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041037/espai-verd-the-habitable-utopia-of-valencias-green-cathedral> ISSN 0719-8884

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