World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Gradolí & Sanz
  6. 2014
  7. Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz

Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz

  • 19:00 - 19 August, 2019
  • Curated by Danae Santibañez
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz
Save this picture!
Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz, © Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

© Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio © Mariela Apollonio + 23

  • Constructor

    Ensecon Obras S.L.

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Julia Fernández Sorókina

  • Interior Design and Lighting

    Carmen González Úbeda
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

Text description provided by the architects. Restoration of a town house overlooking two streets with a minor different in altitude between both. The main façade has been maintained along with the two main bays forming the existing construction, with a new side annex being added to this that contains the rear façade and where the garage is housed. This new construction has been taken advantage of in order to create a basement floor intended for installations, washroom and storeroom.

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

The courtyard, still reduced in size, once again becomes the focal point of the dwelling. The space containing the living room – kitchen – dining area is projected towards the interior of the courtyard with a staggered section glass house.

* This project was originally publish on 21 September, 2016

Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Mariela Apollonio
© Mariela Apollonio

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Gradolí & Sanz
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz" 19 Aug 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/795699/courtyard-residence-in-benimaclet-carmel-gradoli-and-arturo-sanz-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Mariela Apollonio

Benimaclet 院落住宅 / Gradolí & Sanz

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream