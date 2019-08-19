Courtyard Residence in Benimaclet / Gradolí & Sanz

-
Architects
-
LocationValència, Spain
-
Category
-
Architect in ChargeCarmel Gradolí, Arturo Sanz
-
Area108.0 m2
-
Project Year2014
-
Photographs
-
ConstructorEnsecon Obras S.L.
-
Quantity SurveyorJulia Fernández Sorókina
-
Interior Design and LightingCarmen González Úbeda
More Specs
Less Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Restoration of a town house overlooking two streets with a minor different in altitude between both. The main façade has been maintained along with the two main bays forming the existing construction, with a new side annex being added to this that contains the rear façade and where the garage is housed. This new construction has been taken advantage of in order to create a basement floor intended for installations, washroom and storeroom.
The courtyard, still reduced in size, once again becomes the focal point of the dwelling. The space containing the living room – kitchen – dining area is projected towards the interior of the courtyard with a staggered section glass house.
* This project was originally publish on 21 September, 2016