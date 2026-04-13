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Capsule Retreat: Building Through Process in Lebanon’s Mountain Landscape

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Set within the mountainous landscape of Zabbougha, Lebanon, Capsule Retreat by EAST Architecture Studio is shaped through the process of its making. The project unfolds through material decisions, on-site adjustments, and evolving conditions, allowing construction itself to guide its spatial logic.

The construction process played a central role in defining the project. Built during a period marked by economic collapse, material shortages, and ongoing disruption in Lebanon, the house developed through continuous adaptation. With no general contractor, the architects took on an expanded role, coordinating craftsmen, testing ideas directly on site, and responding to changing constraints. In this context, sociopolitical conditions became not only a challenge but a catalyst for rethinking design. "We were constantly testing ideas on site", say the architects and founders of EAST Architecture Studio, Charles Kettaneh and Nicolas Fayad, "tailoring these decisions economically while exploring what local craft could offer."

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Capsule Retreat: Building Through Process in Lebanon’s Mountain Landscape" 13 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040414/capsule-retreat-building-through-process-in-lebanons-mountain-landscape> ISSN 0719-8884

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