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Van Wassenhove Residence: Living the Radical Continuity of Juliaan Lampens

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Architectural history often advances through iconic gestures or technological breakthroughs, yet some works remain influential precisely because they resist spectacle. Built between 1972 and 1974 in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium, the Van Wassenhove Residence stands as one of those quiet but decisive projects. Conceived as a single, continuous concrete volume set within a wooded landscape, the house challenges conventional ideas of domestic comfort, privacy, and spatial hierarchy. Its presence is direct and uncompromising, yet it avoids monumentality, positioning itself instead as a lived structure shaped by everyday rituals and long-term inhabitation.

The house was designed by Juliaan Lampens, a figure who operated largely outside the dominant architectural narratives of his time. Working mostly in Flanders and often on private commissions, Lampens developed a body of work centered on radical spatial reduction, material honesty, and an almost ethical approach to construction. The Van Wassenhove Residence is frequently described as his most complete work, not because it introduces new ideas, but because it consolidates many of the principles that run consistently through his career.

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Diogo Borges Ferreira
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Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Van Wassenhove Residence: Living the Radical Continuity of Juliaan Lampens" 22 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040209/van-wassenhove-residence-living-the-radical-continuity-of-juliaan-lampens> ISSN 0719-8884

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