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Architecture of Belonging: Vision Pakistan in Islamabad by DB Studios

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For DB Studios, architecture is not only about building, but about belonging. It is about creating a situated practice, one that responds to its context, its people, and its local identity, expressed through materials, color, and spatial decisions. In this sense, design becomes a way of articulating a language rooted in its context and shaped by the people it serves.

This position becomes especially evident in Vision Pakistan, a project by DB Studios recently recognized with the 2025 Aga Khan Award for Architecture. Beyond recognizing the project's architectural qualities, the award highlights a broader commitment: creating a supportive environment for underprivileged youth in which education, vocational training, and spatial design work together to foster independence and social mobility. Through its form, façade, and interior organization, the building responds closely to its context, reinforcing a sense of ownership among its users while fostering pride in the surrounding community and among emerging local practitioners.

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Daniela Andino
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Cite: Daniela Andino. "Architecture of Belonging: Vision Pakistan in Islamabad by DB Studios" 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040103/architecture-of-belonging-vision-pakistan-in-islamabad-by-db-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

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