Vision Pakistan / DB Studios

-
Architects: DB Studios
- Area: 848 m²
- Year: 2023
-
-
Lead Architects: Mohammad Saifullah Siddiqui
-
Landscape Architect: Israr & Associates/ Landscape Architecture Practice, Mian Israr Ahmed
-
Structure Engineer: Engineering & Services Design, Design Men, Mujeeb Ahmad
-
-
Contractor: Adnan Builder, Abdul Waheed
-
Site Supervisor: Adnan Builder, Naqeeb Khan
- Assistant Architect: Mohtasim Rehman, Waseem Jamal, Hamza Munir Awan
- Lead Draftsman: Awais Arshad
- City: Islamabad
- Country: Pakistan
Text description provided by the architects. Vision Pakistan Welfare Trust (registered 2007) provides a second chance to marginalized youth (16+), especially non-literate low-income males of Ghauri Town, Islamabad. Funded through Zakat, it offers a 1-year program including meals, tailoring skills, literacy (Urdu, math, bookkeeping), life skills (critical thinking, time management, gender sensitivity, self-awareness), daily chores, and basic Islamic education. The goal is social independence and economic self-sufficiency.