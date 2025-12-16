Vision Pakistan / DB Studios

Save this picture! © Usman Saqib Zuberi with Courtesy of Aga Khan Trust for Culture

Category: Institute, Community

Assistant Architect: Mohtasim Rehman, Waseem Jamal, Hamza Munir Awan

Lead Draftsman: Awais Arshad

City: Islamabad

Country: Pakistan

Text description provided by the architects. Vision Pakistan Welfare Trust (registered 2007) provides a second chance to marginalized youth (16+), especially non-literate low-income males of Ghauri Town, Islamabad. Funded through Zakat, it offers a 1-year program including meals, tailoring skills, literacy (Urdu, math, bookkeeping), life skills (critical thinking, time management, gender sensitivity, self-awareness), daily chores, and basic Islamic education. The goal is social independence and economic self-sufficiency.