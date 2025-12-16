Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Vision Pakistan / DB Studios

Vision Pakistan / DB Studios

Vision Pakistan / DB Studios - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Vision Pakistan / DB Studios - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass
Vision Pakistan / DB Studios - Exterior Photography
Vision Pakistan / DB Studios - Interior Photography, Courtyard

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Institute, Community
Islamabad, Pakistan
  • Category: Institute, Community
  • Assistant Architect: Mohtasim Rehman, Waseem Jamal, Hamza Munir Awan
  • Lead Draftsman: Awais Arshad
  • City: Islamabad
  • Country: Pakistan
Vision Pakistan / DB Studios - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Usman Saqib Zuberi with Courtesy of Aga Khan Trust for Culture

Text description provided by the architects. Vision Pakistan Welfare Trust (registered 2007) provides a second chance to marginalized youth (16+), especially non-literate low-income males of Ghauri Town, Islamabad. Funded through Zakat, it offers a 1-year program including meals, tailoring skills, literacy (Urdu, math, bookkeeping), life skills (critical thinking, time management, gender sensitivity, self-awareness), daily chores, and basic Islamic education. The goal is social independence and economic self-sufficiency.

DB Studios
WoodSteelBrick

Educational Architecture
Higher Education
Institute
Public Architecture
Community
Pakistan

Wood
Steel
Brick
Educational Architecture
Higher Education
Institute
Public Architecture
Community
Pakistan
Cite: "Vision Pakistan / DB Studios" 16 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036982/vision-pakistan-db-studios> ISSN 0719-8884

