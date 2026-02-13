Kazakhstan's Almaty Named Host City of the 2029 Asian Winter Games After NEOM's Trojena Withdrawal

Save this picture! Almaty, Kazakhstan, June 2021. Image © Marat Rysbekov via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

On February 5, 2026, Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest metropolis, was officially declared the host city of the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The Host City Contract was signed between the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan during a ceremony in Milan, Italy, one of the host cities of the ongoing Winter Olympics. Established in 1986 in Sapporo, Japan, the Asian Winter Games will mark their tenth edition in 2029 and are held approximately every four years. The announcement follows an earlier decision to postpone the Games, which were originally scheduled to take place in the Trojena ski resort, masterplanned by LAVA and currently under construction as part of the NEOM mega-project in Saudi Arabia.

According to the organizations, the change in location and timeline "follows extensive consultations between the two organizations and reflects a shared strategic commitment to the long-term and sustainable development of winter sports," without citing specific reasons. The decision comes around three years after Trojena was announced as host in 2022, reportedly due to delays in the construction of the sports complex. The main sports featured at the Asian Winter Games include Alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, short-track speed skating, ski mountaineering, snowboarding, and speed skating, all of which require specialized, climate-resilient, and high-capacity facilities.

Almaty was the capital of Kazakhstan until 1997, when the capital moved to Astana. It remains the country's largest city, with a population of around two million. Located in southeastern Kazakhstan, near the border with Kyrgyzstan, the region is known for its wild apple forests and a continental climate characterized by hot summers and cold winters. Surrounded by mountains, the city offers year-round opportunities for hiking and skiing. Almaty is known for its tree-lined streets, mountain views, and a mix of Soviet-era architecture and contemporary developments. The city previously hosted the Asian Winter Games in 2011, unlike NEOM, a planned city announced in 2017 and currently under construction.

The OCA's selection follows a broader trend seen in recent Olympic events, including the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, which have emphasized the reuse of existing infrastructure, reduced investment in new construction, and a focus on refurbishment and adaptive reuse. The latest edition of the Winter Olympic Games was inaugurated on February 6 in Milan, Italy. With a strong emphasis on reusing existing venues, Milano-Cortina 2026 is the first edition officially held across two primary cities, with 15 sports venues distributed between Milan and the Italian Alps. In addition to sporting competitions, the program includes a cultural agenda expected to be associated with international events of this scale.