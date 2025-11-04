Foster + Partners Presents "Civic Vision" Exhibition at Sydney’s Parkline Place

Save this picture! Foster + Partners | CIVIC VISION Exhibition. Image © Alicia Taylor

Foster + Partners has opened Civic Vision, the first comprehensive exhibition of the practice's work to be presented in Australia. On view until December 21, 2025, at Parkline Place, the firm's latest completed project in Sydney, developed by Investa on behalf of Oxford Properties Group and Mitsubishi Estate Asia, the exhibition offers an in-depth overview of Foster + Partners' global portfolio since its founding in 1967 by Norman Foster. It explores the evolution of the practice's design approach and its exploration of civic architecture across different contexts and scales.

The presentation traces the practice's evolution through six decades, showcasing early projects alongside recent developments to highlight the continuity of ideas and their adaptation to changing contexts. Organized around three central themes: Community + Culture, Living + Working, and Planning + Mobility, Civic Vision includes a selection of Foster + Partners' Australian works such as Deutsche Bank Place and Salesforce Tower at Sydney Place, alongside international landmarks including the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank Headquarters, Hong Kong International Airport, London's 30 St Mary Axe, Berlin's Reichstag, and the forthcoming Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition positions these projects within broader discussions on urban development and public space, illustrating how design can engage with social and environmental contexts over time. Since the 1960s, Foster + Partners has combined technological advancement with considerations of sustainability and civic life, contributing to urban plans and buildings that address contemporary environmental and social challenges.

Civic Vision also reflects on the role of architecture in shaping the modern city through ideas of density, openness, and connectivity. By drawing attention to recurring themes such as light, structure, and ecological integration, the exhibition invites reflection on how built environments evolve in response to changing needs. In bringing together projects of varying scales and geographies, the display presents an opportunity to consider architecture as part of an ongoing dialogue between design, technology, and the public realm.

In other updates, Foster + Partners has revealed designs for the second phase of the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT) campus in Oxford, expanding the interdisciplinary research and development complex within the Oxford Science Park. The practice has also completed the Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, designed to enhance regional connectivity and support sustainable growth. In Milan, AC Milan and Internazionale Milano have received preliminary approval from the City Council for the sale of the San Siro Stadium, paving the way for a new international-standard venue and an accompanying urban regeneration plan reportedly led by Foster + Partners in collaboration with MANICA.