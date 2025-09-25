Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei

Save this picture! Taipei city with Beimen building in Taipei city. Image © leungchopan via Shutterstock

The North Gate of Taipei, also known as Beimen, stands not only as a reminder of the city's complex history but also as a witness to the changing urban landscape around it, and its shifting attitudes towards the urban spaces bordering heritage buildings. Initially a Chinese imperial frontier, spared from demolition during the Japanese colonial dominion, crowded by overpasses and highways in the postwar modernization efforts, it has recently regained its prominent status through the development of the plaza that now frames it. The gate's resilience through shifting urban priorities and architectural policies tells a story of heritage preservation not only through the built form, but also through the open spaces framing it.

