Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei

Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei

Subscriber Access

Save

The North Gate of Taipei, also known as Beimen, stands not only as a reminder of the city's complex history but also as a witness to the changing urban landscape around it, and its shifting attitudes towards the urban spaces bordering heritage buildings. Initially a Chinese imperial frontier, spared from demolition during the Japanese colonial dominion, crowded by overpasses and highways in the postwar modernization efforts, it has recently regained its prominent status through the development of the plaza that now frames it. The gate's resilience through shifting urban priorities and architectural policies tells a story of heritage preservation not only through the built form, but also through the open spaces framing it.

Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei - Image 2 of 14Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei - Image 7 of 14Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei - Image 3 of 14Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei - Image 4 of 14Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei - More Images+ 9

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Shifting Urban Perspectives: Beimen's Journey from Obstacle to Urban Anchor in Taipei" 25 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034420/shifting-urban-perspectives-beimens-journey-from-obstacle-to-urban-anchor-in-taipei> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags