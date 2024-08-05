Hong Kong’s Adaptive Reuse Projects: A Case Study in Urban Renewal for Cities with a Colonial History

Save this picture! Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art. Image © Iwan Baan

As major cities continue to develop, we face intriguing challenges regarding the preservation and adaptive reuse of significant buildings, sites, and artifacts. This poses a complex question that involves political history, architectural theory, and cultural significance. Adaptive reuse extends beyond architectural and spatial designs; it allows cities and communities to reflect, reevaluate, and reinterpret their history from different perspectives. However, unlike books and words, buildings may not withstand the test of time themselves and serve as firsthand evidence of the stories they tell. How should we question ourselves on what to preserve and demolish? How can communities be involved in the active restoration or adaptation of historic buildings?

+ 5

While this may have been an age-old challenge to many already developed Western cities, there is an increasing excitement surrounding Asia, mainly due to the complex and rich colonial history of numerous towns in the region. Politically, amid rising tensions between countries, it becomes crucial to consider the intricate ties between cities and their buildings. Is it possible to analyze built structures solely based on the merit and significance of architectural contributions without being sensitive and aware of ongoing political tensions? Furthermore, what about the dilemma and inherent conflict arising from the takeover of nations during colonial times? Does celebrating these architectural achievements silently endorse colonialism and show a lack of respect for local history? These are complex questions that should continue to be debated and examined, stimulating intellectual discourse in the field of urban development.

Hong Kong offers a captivating and compelling example of a significant city grappling with the concept of adaptive reuse in architecture while also seeking new opportunities within limited spaces due to its increasingly high population density. Several examples demonstrate how these different strategies can be applied. One such project is the Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Art by Herzog de Meuron. This initiative involved the revitalization of the former Central Police Station Compound, designated as a declared monument in 1995. In 2004, the building was fully decommissioned, and Herzog de Meuron was appointed to redesign the compound. Architecturally, the new-built area of the project is a fascinating juxtaposition of recycled cast-aluminium facade systems with the historical stone walls and structures of masonry blocks, creating a dialogue of weight, texture, and material weathering between the new and the old.

Related Article A Layered Architecture: Adaptive Reuse Projects That Reframe the Past Through Bold Material Contrasts

The Hong Kong Jockey Club, one of the oldest non-profit organizations in Hong Kong, funded the project and its ongoing operations. As a government-granted monopoly providing horse racing bettings, the organization gives back to the community through meaningful projects such as Tai Kwun. Allowing non-profits to invest in similar redevelopment projects is one way they may be funded and carried out, inspiring potential collaborations in the field of urban development.

Another notable project, though less widely recognized, is the PMQ, formerly the Police Married Quarters, built in 1951. Located in the central district of Hong Kong, this adaptive reuse design by Thomas Chow Architects in 2014 aimed to preserve the two original separate structures while creating a new creative urban space and enhancing connectivity through the complex. The suspended glass volume houses a versatile multi-purpose hall that bridges the two original structures, with a massive canopy providing rain protection. The project offers discounted rental spaces to support local artists and design studios and foster creativity among small businesses and retailers.

This project diverges slightly from Tai Kwun regarding financing and support structure. It can be seen as a joint venture between the government and a local charitable foundation known as the Musketeers Foundation. While the government provided funding for the essential structural and building services works, the responsibility for the renovation, interior decoration, and ongoing operation and maintenance costs fell upon the Operator. This partnership model allowed for a collaborative effort, with the government ensuring the project's foundational aspects while the charitable foundation took charge of the project's execution, management, and sustainability.

However, not all significant buildings share the same fate. The Choi Hung Estate in Hong Kong, designed in the 1960s by Palmer & Turner, faces demolition despite its historical and architectural value. Architectural walks organized by Docomomo HK have raised awareness of the estate's iconic status and impending demolition. Factors such as a perceived lack of density compared to current social housing standards, a nostalgic longing for the less crowded past, and complex historical ties to the colonial past may have contributed to the decision to demolish this significant building.

Preservation and adaptive reuse of historical buildings involve navigating complex considerations, including political history, cultural significance, and architectural merit. Its significant impact requires careful geo-specific evaluation and sensitivity to preserve valuable heritage while addressing contemporary cities' evolving needs and challenges. As developed cities embrace the abundance of aging buildings, it is crucial to question, evaluate, and comment on how we appreciate and evolve the built environment in cities with the embedded richness in theory, history, and cultural significance.