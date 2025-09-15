Almaty Museum of Arts by Chapman Taylor Opens in Kazakhstan

Save this picture! Almaty Museum of Arts, Kazakhstan. Image © Alexey Naroditsky

The Almaty Museum of Arts has opened in Kazakhstan, establishing a new cultural institution dedicated to contemporary art in Central Asia and internationally. Designed by Chapman Taylor, the museum is located at the foothills of the Tian Shan mountains and encompasses 10,060 square meters. The design draws inspiration from the contrast between the city of Almaty and its mountainous surroundings, a relationship expressed through two interconnecting limestone and aluminium-clad volumes. These are organized around a central, light-filled atrium referred to as the "Art Street," which serves as the primary circulation and gathering space.

The programme incorporates permanent and temporary exhibition galleries, dedicated Artist Rooms, educational workshops, and a flexible performance and theatre space. At the center, the enclosed Art Street extends outward into a network of terraces, plazas, and landscaped public areas. These outdoor spaces are designed to accommodate installations, performances, and social gatherings, expanding the museum's role beyond a traditional exhibition space. The institution is intended as a living cultural platform, bringing together past and present, regional identity and global dialogue, in an environment that supports creativity, education, and public engagement. According to Chapman Taylor, the design reflects Kazakhstan's landscape and urban character while providing a setting for art on both regional and international scales.

The museum was founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Nurlan Smagulov, who donated his personal collection of over 700 artworks to the city. The inaugural programme features the first retrospective of Kazakh artist Almagul Menlibayeva, a collection-based exhibition titled Qonaqtar, and a series of live performances influenced by Central Asia's oral traditions. Visitors can also encounter dedicated Artist Rooms presenting works by Richard Serra, Yayoi Kusama, Anselm Kiefer, and Bill Viola. The museum grounds additionally include newly commissioned outdoor sculptures by Yinka Shonibare, Alicja Kwade, and Jaume Plensa.

In other recent news from Central Asia, Uzbekistan is undergoing a period of cultural transformation. The inaugural Bukhara Biennial opened on September 5, 2025, as part of a master plan positioning culture as a catalyst for urban renewal and heritage preservation. Lina Ghotmeh — Architecture has released images of the Jadids' Legacy Museum in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, which will transform a historic residence into a "21st-century cultural destination." At the same time, the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF) has announced the groundbreaking of the National Museum of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, designed by Tadao Ando.