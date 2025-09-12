From Brazil to Ukraine: 7 Conceptual Learning Spaces Expanding the Boundaries of Education

In today's world, learning is no longer confined to classrooms or defined by formal education alone, it happens everywhere, in many forms. From music halls and sensory libraries to neurodiversity training centers and public schools reimagined, the spaces that support learning are becoming just as varied as the ways we learn. This selection of unbuilt educational projects submitted by the ArchDaily community reflects that shift, exploring how architecture can embrace difference, nurture curiosity, and create environments that support a broad spectrum of cognitive, emotional, and social needs.

Spanning contexts as diverse as a musical arts center in Finland, a training apartment for adults on the autism spectrum in Poland, and a science-park-inspired complex in Iran, these projects invite us to reconsider what an educational space can be. Each entry was submitted and described by its architect, offering a window into the intentions and ideas behind these unbuilt works. Whether rebuilding in war-affected Ukraine, bringing dignity to public education in India, or encouraging reading in the gardens of a sensory library in Brazil, these proposals position architecture not simply as a container for learning, but as a vital part of the learning process itself.

