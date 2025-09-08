Insights from La Feria De Diseño Medellín: Well-Being, Innovation, and Global Design Perspectives

Save this picture! Courtesy of La Feria De Diseño Medellín

Asking questions is the first step toward challenging what we take for granted and opening up new possibilities for planning and building. These questions, valuable in themselves, gain new strength when shared and examined through different perspectives. As they intersect with the experiences of professionals and brands, they weave together viewpoints that enrich the discussion. Design fairs and events around the world have become spaces where these conversations gain momentum, fostering connections and encouraging collaborative dynamics. In this landscape, Colombia has emerged as a hub, serving as a platform that promotes architecture and design across Latin America and the Caribbean while bringing the region's voice to the global stage.

Held in its namesake city, La Feria de Diseño Medellín, powered by imm cologne, serves as a platform for design, architecture, lifestyle, and the living environment in Latin America and the Caribbean and is now celebrating its 12th edition. This year, the event centers on the concept of well-being and its impact on contemporary design, a theme reflected in the curated selection of brands, the layout of exhibition spaces, the academic content, and the experiences crafted for visitors. What conversation does the fair aim to spark? Reflections on how we inhabit space, the choices we make in shaping our environments, and the role of design as a catalyst for more conscious, functional, and sustainable ways of living.

Plaza Mayor Medellín will amplify the region's voice in the global dialogue by hosting this gathering, which will bring together over 230 brands and professionals from more than 35 countries. Featuring a portfolio spanning six sectors, the fair presents solutions that address the industry's needs while inspiring new possibilities for creation, integration, and transformation. These sectors include residential and commercial furniture, kitchens, architecture and interior design, lighting and technology, wellness and outdoor living, and decoration and accessories.

The event, founded in Medellín, is coordinated by its local team together with Koelnmesse, which officially became a strategic partner in 2024. As one of the world's leading international trade fair organizers, Koelnmesse brings extensive global experience, reinforcing the fair's international reach and connecting participating brands with worldwide networks in the design field. This collaboration strengthens Medellín's role as a key hub for business, brand visibility, and connections between Europe, Latinoamérica, and the Caribbean.

With Koelnmesse's incorporation as international co-organizer in 2024, La Feria de Diseño Medellín became part of the Koelnmesse Brand Family, a global network of trade fairs that includes imm cologne (interior design), idd cologne, spoga+gafa (outdoor living), FSB (public infrastructure), and aquanale (wellness). Being part of this network strengthens the fair's content and brings global trends to Latin America with a contextualized and strategic perspective. The event also emphasizes its academic program, business networking opportunities, support for emerging talent, and interactive experiences that engage visitors and foster dialogue across the design community.

Academic Program Focused on Critical Reflection in Design

The fair will feature keynote sessions that move beyond traditional lectures, offering experiences that encourage reflection and explore new ways of understanding the relationship between design, urban transformation, the built environment, and quality of life. By gathering diverse, multidisciplinary voices, the academic program will feature keynote sessions, such as Charlas Perpetuas x Bodega/Comfama and Talks by Universidad EIA, addressing the influence of design on individual and collective well-being.

Conversations will be enriched by voices such as Jairo Vives (Pininfarina of America), Eugeni Quitllet, Asger Taarnberg (Kengo Kuma & Associates), Martin Jasper, Carmen Barasona, and Jorge Uribe (Foster and Partners), who will bring perspectives that enrich the conversation around contemporary design. By gathering diverse, multidisciplinary voices, the event promotes an open and meaningful dialogue that fosters critical reflection and provides practical tools for professionals across sectors, turning the academic program into a platform for knowledge transfer throughout Latin America.

As a glimpse of the program, Jairo Vives will explore the impact and legacy of Pininfarina in Latin America through the firm's holistic approach to design. Eugeni Quitllet will offer a window into his creative method, EQ Emotional Quotient, which considers the emotional dimension of design. Asger Taarnberg will share experiences from leading major projects, including the Ibsen Library in Norway, the H.C. Andersen House in Denmark, and the Click Clack 10A project in Medellín. These sessions highlight just a few of the perspectives that will shape conversations throughout the fair.

Multidisciplinary Networking for Architects, Designers, and Brands

Purpose-built spaces at the fair bring together architects, interior designers, international buyers, retailers, and brands from the sector for focused business networking and collaboration. Designed to support co-creation, shared innovation, and sustainable strategic alliances, these environments go beyond traditional commercial exchanges, providing opportunities to develop professional relationships. Immersive and socially engaging, the spaces encourage authentic networking, where participants build connections that foster collaboration and exchange across the industry.

Emerging Design Talent and Participatory Experiences

Through the "Creadores" platform, curated by WantedDesign New York, the fair will support emerging talent by showcasing a range of proposals in furniture, lighting, contemporary art, textiles, and industrial design. This range reflects the vitality and diversity of Latin American creativity, contributing to a stronger and more sustainable ecosystem in which regional design can gain global visibility and make a positive impact on the industry. While this initiative highlights the work of young designers, it also actively contributes to the development of their careers through mentorships and access to commercialization opportunities.

With an emphasis on exploring new ideas, interactive and participatory experiences will complement the fair's program. The Material Lab invites visitors to create personalized mood boards while discovering new textures, sustainable technologies, and innovative materials that are shaping global trends. For young guests, Cosmo Kids will nurture creativity through playful activities, fostering early awareness of the role of design, sustainability, and well-being in everyday environments.

Echoing across the region, the city of Medellín will host more than 35 satellite events in strategic venues, transforming the urban landscape into a platform for design. As an international gathering, the call invites professionals and leaders from various sectors, including hospitality, construction, architecture, retail, and design, representing countries such as Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Spain, the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Venezuela, Italy, Ecuador, Brazil, and Panama. As Medellín and the event look ahead, this diversity of participants, themes, and perspectives positions design and well-being as central drivers of transformation, fostering an environment for connection, dialogue, and cross-sector collaboration.

To learn more about La Feria de Diseño Medellín, powered by imm cologne, and with the fair just a few weeks away, visitors are invited to plan their experience in Medellín. Tickets are available on the official website.