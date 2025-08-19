Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

Save

At the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, the installation Pylon of Permanence presents Water-Filled Glass (WFG), a glazing system developed to address the environmental impact of glass in the built environment. Although glass is one of the most widely used construction materials, its embodied and operational carbon footprint surpasses that of concrete, steel, and brick. Water-Filled Glass proposes an alternative approach by transforming glass from a passive enclosure into an active energy regulator.

Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 2 of 14Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 3 of 14Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 4 of 14Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 5 of 14Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - More Images+ 9

Save this picture!
Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 2 of 14
Pylon of Permanence installation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of la Biennale di Venezia
Save this picture!
Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 5 of 14
Pylon of Permanence installation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of la Biennale di Venezia

The system is based on a thin layer of circulating water contained within the glass panel. This water absorbs solar radiation, stores or redistributes heat through the building's mechanical systems, and helps stabilize interior temperatures. Rather than relying on static insulation to resist energy transfer, Water-Filled Glass works through continuous thermal exchange. The principle recalls the thermal control methods used in aerospace, where movement and redistribution maintain equilibrium.

The concept was initiated by Dr. Mátyás Gutai at The University of Tokyo, under Professors Kazuhiko Namba and Kengo Kuma, and has since been furthered by a multidisciplinary team including Hydro Building Systems. Research has focused not only on the performance of the panels but also on potential applications within existing building stock. One of the system's key proposed uses is in retrofitting. Installed as a secondary skin, Water-Filled Glass can reduce operational energy demands with limited disruption to occupants or structure. According to the research team, widespread implementation could reduce annual emissions by over 500 million tons.

Related Article

The German Pavilion Tests Urban Limits in a Warmer World at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

Save this picture!
Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 3 of 14
Pylon of Permanence installation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Matyas Gutai

The Pylon of Permanence installation at the Arsenale demonstrates this principle at an architectural scale: tall Water-Filled Glass panels interact with radiant heat, making visible the process of fluid-driven thermal regulation. An accompanying video outlines the scientific foundations of the technology, drawing on research that links the system's operation to natural climate processes, where mass, insulation, and water distribution collectively balance energy flows.

Save this picture!
Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 - Image 7 of 14
Pylon of Permanence installation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Matyas Gutai

Recognized as one of the world's most significant architectural events, the Venice Architecture Biennale serves as a platform for architects and designers to test new ideas and engage in global dialogue. Open to visitors until November 23, the 2025 edition features over 300 contributions from more than 750 participants, alongside 65 national pavilions. Curated by Carlo Ratti, the Biennale explores the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective."

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Venice Biennale.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "Pylon of Permanence Showcases Water-Filled Glass at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025" 19 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033261/pylon-of-permanence-showcases-water-filled-glass-at-the-venice-architecture-biennale-2025> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags