World
  3. From Abu Dhabi to Oklahoma City: Architecture Now and New Announcements by Heatherwick Studio, MANICA, Kengo Kuma, and More

As cities around the world respond to shifting environmental, cultural, and social dynamics, new architectural proposals are reshaping how we think about public life, community engagement, and the built environment. From Aldar's coastal wellness destination on Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi, to a flexible scaffolding-based office concept in Athens by Georges Batzios Architects, this edition of Architecture Now features diverse projects that reinterpret architecture as both infrastructure and interface. In Seoul, Heatherwick Studio is leading a resident-initiated redevelopment model for a housing complex near the Han River, while Toronto's College Park is set for a major transformation balancing heritage restoration with vertical intensification. In Oklahoma City, MANICA and TVS are designing a new sports arena that anchors an emerging entertainment district through material, landscape, and civic gestures. Together, these diverse yet interconnected efforts signal a broader shift toward integrated, future-oriented urban design.

From Abu Dhabi to Oklahoma City: Architecture Now and New Announcements by Heatherwick Studio, MANICA, Kengo Kuma, and More - Image 2 of 19From Abu Dhabi to Oklahoma City: Architecture Now and New Announcements by Heatherwick Studio, MANICA, Kengo Kuma, and More - Image 3 of 19From Abu Dhabi to Oklahoma City: Architecture Now and New Announcements by Heatherwick Studio, MANICA, Kengo Kuma, and More - Image 4 of 19From Abu Dhabi to Oklahoma City: Architecture Now and New Announcements by Heatherwick Studio, MANICA, Kengo Kuma, and More - Image 5 of 19From Abu Dhabi to Oklahoma City: Architecture Now and New Announcements by Heatherwick Studio, MANICA, Kengo Kuma, and More - More Images+ 14

Aldar Unveils Masterplan for Fahid Island, a Wellness-Focused Waterfront Destination in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Nour Fakharany
