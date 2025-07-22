Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites

Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites

Subscriber Access

Save
Save this picture!
Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites - Image 12 of 13
8323. layers of space - sukchulmok Bakery and Café. Image © Hong Seokgyu

The circular economy, including the reuse of building materials, is fast becoming a key component in the fight against carbon emissions. This involves designing to minimize waste and utilize materials that can be reused at the end of the building's life. On the opposing side, the reuse of materials from partially or wholly demolished buildings can also reduce waste and carbon emissions that would have resulted from using virgin materials. Sustainability purposes aside, the reuse of building materials has a centuries-old history, both for symbolic reasons and simply out of necessity.

Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites - Image 2 of 13Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites - Image 3 of 13Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites - Image 4 of 13Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites - Image 5 of 13Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites - More Images+ 8

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Mohieldin Gamal
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "Modern Spolia: Harvesting Building Materials from Demolition Sites" 22 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032354/modern-spolia-harvesting-building-materials-from-demolition-sites> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags