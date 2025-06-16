Unwrapped Interiors: A Case for Material Authenticity and Clarity

Save this picture! Otaku Cafe / shell+core. Image © Bianca Studio

When designing a space—whether at the scale of interiors, architecture, or infrastructure—materiality is a central concern. Beyond aesthetics, materials determine how a project functions, ages, and endures. Some architects—such as Wang Shu and Kengo Kuma—have built their practices on a deep sensitivity to the potential and limits of materials. But even in the most pragmatic sense, the question arises: What lasts? What doesn't? And how do materials change over time? Naturally, materials shape atmosphere and appearance—qualities that often matter most to clients. Yet increasingly, the discourse around materiality has shifted from structural substance to surface treatment. When did we start focusing more on "decorating" our spaces by layering one material over another, rather than relying on the inherent beauty and performance of the building fabric itself?

Built to Last: The Enduring Ethos of Authentic Materials

Looking to classical architecture, we find longstanding precedents for material authenticity. Stone in Gothic churches, marble in the Parthenon, and timber in Japanese temples were not superficial finishes—they were structural, tactile, and experiential. Beauty and durability were achieved simultaneously, reflecting a coherent and honest architectural expression.

This ethos continued into the modern era. Mies van der Rohe, for instance, celebrated the inherent elegance of marble, glass, and steel—even if his columns were occasionally dressed. Brutalism took it further, embracing exposed concrete not only as structure, but as a philosophical and aesthetic stance. Across these traditions, material honesty was a core value—not a style, but a principle.

Too Perfect to Be True: The Hidden Costs of Synthetic Finishes

In contrast, contemporary interior architecture has seen a widespread turn toward surface treatments and decorative layering. Across countless projects, we see the heavy use of paint finishes, wall furring systems with synthetic boards to create flat, smooth surfaces, and the near-universal application of drop ceilings. Since the turn of the century, there has been an explosion in the availability and sophistication of decorative materials. Advances in product design, manufacturing, and digital fabrication have enabled unprecedented realism in synthetic finishes. Take laminates, for example: once limited by visibly repeating grain patterns, they can now mimic natural wood almost indistinguishably, thanks to high-resolution printing, algorithmic pattern generation, and pressure embossing. Today, even the tactile qualities of real materials are being convincingly simulated.

This pursuit of realism extends to other materials as well. Lightweight foam panels can now replicate the texture and appearance of raw stone. From a distance—and even up close—they evoke the mass and timelessness of quarried stone. But when handled, their true nature is revealed: dusty, insubstantial, and environmentally questionable. What appears solid and enduring is, in fact, disposable.

These decorative solutions often help meet budget constraints, reduce lead times, and simplify construction. But they come with hidden costs—ones not immediately visible. What are we sacrificing in the name of convenience? What kinds of materials and chemical wastes are we producing as a result of these quick and easy materials? As we continue to refine our tools and expand the material palette, we must also ask: are we building surfaces (like excessive branding packages), or are we building architecture?

Uncovering Waste: What We Save by Not Covering Up

Using materials authentically often demands a higher level of preparation. It can be more costly at first glance, but more critically, it requires the design to be coherent and deeply considered—leaving little room for error or improvisation. There is no fallback to "cover up" mistakes, with paint, or with layering of walls. This rigor may explain why material authenticity was so celebrated during the modernist period: it embodied a sense of precision and design integrity, where shortcuts were not possible, and honesty in construction was paramount.

But beyond the technical and aesthetic discipline it requires, the use of authentic materials offers substantial benefits. These materials tend to be more durable and develop a natural patina over time—aging gracefully and acquiring character. Most importantly, authentic materials often require fewer additional processes or products to serve as finish surfaces. Unlike spaces layered with wallpaper, paint, adhesives, or veneers, architecture that allows the base material to serve as the finish inherently reduces waste. It simplifies material and chemical waste costs that may not be visible in the numbers or to the eyes, such as the glues, calks, coloring, additives, machines that produce the embossment, and coatings that may be avoided, which are typical ingredients in a lot of artificially decorative materials.

In fact, by foregoing decorative claddings, such spaces become more flexible and reusable. Future users aren't burdened with stripping away previous finishes, because there's nothing to remove. It reduces the potential need for future demolition and material disposal when a space changes hands to different users and renters. In a way, the rawness of the space invites reinterpretation. It encourages designers, brands, or occupants to assert their identity through spatial layout, furniture, lighting, or movable decor, rather than fixed but temporary material interventions that often create waste. This approach doesn't erase individuality—it simply shifts the mode of expression toward more adaptable and sustainable strategies.

Beyond Surface: Interiors That Celebrate Material Honesty

Residences, cafés, and offices have increasingly embraced the challenges of material authenticity in interior design. Among the most commonly used materials are plywood, steel, and bare concrete—forming a palette that contemporary designers often turn to. Plywood, in particular, is frequently used as a substrate for cabinetry and wall surfaces, yet its raw finish is not always appreciated. Many clients and designers prefer to conceal it with laminates, lacquered coatings, or painted finishes, opting for a more polished appearance. However, when treated with intention and paired thoughtfully with other materials, plywood can become a feature in its own right.

A notable example is the Impact Hub Berlin Office Interiors by LXSY Architekten, where a restrained palette elevates plywood into a central visual and tactile element of the space. By leaving the plywood exposed, the design avoids unnecessary layers of paint or veneer, allowing the material's natural qualities to shine. Similarly, in Apartment V by NAKI Atelier, plywood is used alongside more refined materials to create a striking effect. The design maintains the plywood's integrity without relying on surface treatments while integrating it seamlessly into a warm and sophisticated interior.

OURIO Coffee by NDB DESIGN offers another compelling case. Here, a pavilion-like interior structure uses timber and steel in their natural states to craft a raw yet elegant atmosphere. Rather than masking the materials, the design highlights them through careful attention to structural details—overlapping joints, proportionally scaled members, and sensitive transitions at the ground. Even the partially unfinished ceiling, with its exposed ductwork, is thoughtfully integrated. Selective use of drop-ceiling elements with wood and fabric further supports the design vision, demonstrating how honest materiality can shape an entire spatial experience.

Rethinking Finish: Toward a More Sustainable Material Practice

Of course, decorative materials cannot be entirely eliminated. Flooring finishes, tiling in wet areas, and partition walls will inevitably require some form of applied treatment. However, by minimizing our reliance on additive finishes and celebrating the inherent character of structural materials, we can move toward a more sustainable approach to design. While much attention is paid to sourcing environmentally responsible materials, we should also reflect on how we build and how we use those materials. At what point does layering drywall, paint, and cladding become excessive, akin to endlessly unwrapping a product buried in layers of unnecessary packaging?

This shift in mindset not only extends the lifespan of materials and reduces demolition waste, but also encourages both designers and clients to pursue spatial richness through thoughtful planning, detailing, and tectonics—rather than surface ornamentation. A return to material honesty places greater emphasis on craft and precision, which lie at the heart of interior design. Doing so may reassert the value of the designer's expertise. Designing with authentic materials elevates the work beyond mere decoration—discouraging quick-fix solutions and resisting client-to-contractor shortcuts, while empowering designers to craft interiors with lasting quality and depth.

