  Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World

Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The desire to see the world from above transcends cultures and time — an almost instinctive impulse to seek new horizons, gain perspective, and momentarily step outside everyday life. Observation towers embody that desire: built in forests, mountains, urban parks, or coastal landscapes, they invite us to pause, look closely, and discover the surroundings in a quiet or playful way. These structures offer more than just views; they offer experiences. As we climb their steps or ramps, our bodies take part in a ritual of transition — from ground to sky.

Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World - Image 2 of 29Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World - Image 3 of 29Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World - Image 4 of 29Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World - Image 5 of 29Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World - More Images+ 24

These towers serve different purposes: they can be iconic landmarks in the landscape, visual orientation points, spaces for solitude and contemplation, or places for gathering and play. Some guide visitors along paths that gradually reveal the landscape, creating a sensory and reflective journey; others embrace bold forms that spark curiosity and turn the act of climbing into a small adventure. They are also spaces for pause — from the urban pace, the overload of information, and the rush of modern life.

Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Architecture Above: 25 Observation Towers Around the World" [Arquitetura nas Alturas: 25 Torres de Observação ao Redor do Mundo] 18 Jun 2025. ArchDaily.

